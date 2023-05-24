Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in a road accident

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya who is best known for playing Jasmine in the immensely popular sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passed away in a car accident. Producer JD Majethia shared the tragic news on Twitter.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, the young and talented actress, who is best known for playing Jasmine in the immensely popular sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, passed away in a car accident, as per reports in Times Of India.

The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh. The actress was travelling in a car with her fiance when the vehicle suddenly went out of control at a steep turn. Life is so unpredictable. Producer JD Majethia shared the tragic news in his Twitter account. Informing fans about the news, JD Majethia wrote in his tweet, “A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏”

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi starred in cult sitcoms such as CID, Adaalat, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka etc. She also featured in the Deepika Padukone starrer movie Chhapaak and the web series, Please Find Attached.

Vaibhavi’s co-stars from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah, Rupali Ganguly, and Deven Bhojani, also paid their last tributes to her hours after her accident. Deven tweeted, “Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi.”

Rupali also tweeted her tributes, quoting Deven’s post for Vaishnavi. “This is not fair, gone too soon.” Satish also tweeted, “Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yesterday. The whole SvS team is in a shock. Om Shanti.”

RIP Vaibhavi!

