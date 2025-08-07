Second Shooting Targets Kap’s Cafe in Surrey

For the second time in less than a month, unidentified individuals targeted Kap’s Cafe, a Surrey business owned by comedian Kapil Sharma, in a shooting incident. The attack has reignited community concerns about escalating violence and extortion threats in the area, according to local media reports.

The gunmen fired at least six bullets into the cafe, located at 85 Avenue and Scott Road, early Thursday morning. The gunfire shattered glass and damaged windows before Surrey Police arrived to investigate. Authorities have not yet identified the motive behind this second attack.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and reacted with alarm. Speaking to CityNews 1130, local resident Bob Singh said, “I saw it from my patio. I heard shots fired — like five or six — and then the cops arrived.”

Another local, Michelle Gaucher, also reported the incident. “At 4:35 a.m., we woke up to eight gunshots — it was definitely not fireworks,” she said. “I got up with the dogs and heard sirens. It happened the same distance away from where Kap’s Cafe was shot up a couple of weeks ago. When I drove by, police had closed off about a block, and emergency vehicles were at the scene.”

This latest incident resembles the first shooting in early July, which occurred just days after Kap’s Cafe opened. During that earlier attack, gunmen fired bullets while staff members were inside, though no one sustained injuries. Police made no arrests and have not yet confirmed a motive in either case.