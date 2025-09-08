Senior journalist Gaurav Laghate to join Sony Pictures Network
Gaurav Laghate, a senior media and entertainment reporter will lead communication strategy in Sony
Published: 08 Sep,2025 04:06:28 PM
News coming in fresh from the oven.
IWMBuzz Media has learnt that after the exit of Humsa Dhir, head of communications at Sony Pictures Networks India, senior M&E journalist Gaurav Laghate is set to join the organisation.
Gaurav, we are told, will be at the helm of driving communication strategy in the company.
Gaurav comes with a strong body of experience handling journalistic mandates in organisations like Indiantelevision, Business Standard, Televisionpost, Economic Times and Mint.
Recently, he updated on social media about his decision to move on from journalism after 18 years.
We tried to get a confirmation from Gaurav but did not receive any update till the time of going to press.
Keep reading IWMBuzz.com.
About The Author
Siddhartha Laik
With over 10 years of experience in media and entertainment, Siddhartha believes in the importance of attitude over aptitude. With Masters in English Literature from Fergusson College, Pune (First Class) and a Diploma in Journalism, he has immense knowledge in diverse fields of editorial, content creation, effective communication, team building, leadership, motivational speaking, personality development, success principles, digital, print and broadcast media, soft skills et al.
“In today’s time it is all about multi-tasking. An individual has immense potential to break notions and conventions and explore unchartered territories. All one needs to do is work hard on self development and BELIEVE”-Siddhartha
After being part of editorial teams in organizations like Times of India, Mid Day, Magna Publication, Indian Express, Sakaal Times, Indiantelevision.com Pvt Ltd Group, in capacity ranging from a reporter to Managing Editor & Head of Business, Siddhartha is the Founder & Editor-in-chief at IWMBuzz (earlier known as IndianWikiMedia).
His role includes heading editorial, building and motivating teamforce, crisis management, business strategy and launching new properties.
A communicator par excellence, a motivator, a leader, an innovator, a risk taker, Siddhartha was awarded the Best Student in his journalism course and has also featured on India TV as a commentator, Bigg Boss as a news seeker, and is a visiting faculty in multiple media institutions.
His hobbies include playing a guitar, reading and writing fiction literature, debating and discussing on current affairs and watching superhero movies.