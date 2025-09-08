Senior journalist Gaurav Laghate to join Sony Pictures Network

IWMBuzz Media has learnt that after the exit of Humsa Dhir, head of communications at Sony Pictures Networks India, senior M&E journalist Gaurav Laghate is set to join the organisation.

Gaurav, we are told, will be at the helm of driving communication strategy in the company.

Gaurav comes with a strong body of experience handling journalistic mandates in organisations like Indiantelevision, Business Standard, Televisionpost, Economic Times and Mint.

Recently, he updated on social media about his decision to move on from journalism after 18 years.

We tried to get a confirmation from Gaurav but did not receive any update till the time of going to press.

