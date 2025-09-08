Serial Twists Of Last Week (1-7 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Anupamaa enrolling Devika into her team in place of Anitha. However, Raahi opposed the decision of the Dance Rani team and stood against the replacement at the last minute. The clash between Raahi and Anupamaa over this was taken advantage of, by the organisers of the competition. Manohar was felicitated by Anupamaa and Raahi before the performance. Tensions sparked with Anupamaa and Raahi’s team, all set to battle it on the dance floor. Maahi hid the props, and there was a surprise theme change that happened. In spite of all of it, Anupamaa’s team delivered a wonderful performance. Raahi’s team also delivered a great performance. Raahi was given the special power to eliminate one team. Tensions sparked that she would eliminate Dance Raanis. But she chose not to. She showed her confidence in being able to outperform the Dance Raanis in the finale.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Krish’s statements holding more power in the court. Armaan failed to prove Abhira’s innocence, which led the court to convict Abhira for Anshuman’s murder. She got a life sentence for her crime. Armaan and Abhira were shocked and felt the end of the world. Abhira was taken to the prison where she encountered the evil powers of Kesari. Maira and the Poddar family were shocked to know the truth. Armaan was determined to look back and dig into Abhira’s case again, so that he could find any missing clues that could save her. He kept Gitanjali away from his life, which hurt her. Abhira asked Armaan to take Maira away and leave the place. But Armaan refused to do so. Maira questioned Armaan about his marriage to Gitanjali. Abhira helped a pregnant woman deliver, and thereby got into the good books of Jalebi Bai. Kaira doubted if she was responsible for Anshuman’s death, as she realised that one of her drug sachets had been replaced with a sugar sachet. Armaan doubted Krish’s involvement in it. Abhira got caught in prison while handling the phone. Her visitation rights got cancelled as a punishment. Maira left the house to meet Abhira in jail.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw major drama over the last week, with Raghav behaving weirdly after the arrest of Buaji and the exit of Reet from his life. Dhruv asked Reet to cut ties with Raghav and family. Raghav went to Reet’s house to apologise for his mistakes. Dhruv behaved badly with him and asked him to bow down to his father’s photo and apologise. Raghav did so, which hurt Reet. Raghav called Reet to meet her at their favourite place. Buaji did not give up and started her next plan from jail. Raghav met with an accident. Reet rushed to the hospital and was shocked to know that he was critical. Reet performed a rigorous puja in a temple for Raghav’s betterment. Raghav got better, but Unnati stopped Reet from meeting Raghav. Poonam told the family about Reet’s penance, bringing back Raghav. Reet stayed in the hospital with Raghav and nursed him back to health. They got close again. Raghav brought Reet back to the house. In the court, Buaji turned the tables and took Smita into her fold. Smita gave wrong evidence in court, which was in favour of Buaji. She pointed out to Reet for tampering with the video. This resulted in Buaji getting released and Reet getting arrested. Dhruv got angry at Buaji and pelted stones at her, which led to drama outside the court. Raghav questioned Smita after Reet’s arrest. But Raghav vowed to get Reet out of jail.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with the thieves tricking Roshan’s men at the garage, tying them up and escaping yet again with the tempo. Tapu gave an idea to catch the thieves, and all hopes lay on his idea. Tapu’s idea to track the thieves helped Chalu Pandey, who ultimately nabbed the tempo at a construction site and arrested the thieves. The tempo was brought back to the Gokuldham Society, which called for celebration. The new family of Ratan and Rupa finally planned their entry into their house. A huge Rajasthani puja and ritual followed, while the Gokuldham residents rejoiced in joy. Finally, the new family got into their house. Bhide kick-started the preparation for Ganesh Utsav in the society. Tapu Sena took charge of all the preparations.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colours TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, experienced major drama over the last week, with Saumya devising a significant plan along with Pratima to secure Kapil’s bail. She kept papers for withdrawing the police complaint, along with a few other papers to be signed by Kusum. Kusum unknowingly signed the papers that facilitated Kapil’s release. Kusum grew angry when she found out. She blamed Mangal for the fiasco, while Mangal unearthed the plan of Saumya and Pratima in it. Adit tied a firecracker onto Saumya’s dress, wihch put her life at risk. Mangal saved Saumya from it, while Saumya grew angry at Adit. During Ganpati puja, Adit danced with Mangal, which Kapil saw. Saumya told him that Mangal was happy, enjoying life with Adit. Kapil was kept unaware of Adit’s mental state. Kapil ignored Mangal, and Mangal felt worried. Adit got flashes of his past and asked Mangal whether they were married. Kapil saw Adit’s behaviour and apologised to Mangal for his anger. During the Ganpati Visarjan, Adit wanted to put Sindoor on Mangal’s head, but Mangal stopped him from doing so. Saumya locked Mangal in a box, which gave rise to drama. However, Mangal got saved. During the Visarjan, Mangal deliberately pushed Adit into the lake and later rescued him. Pratima worried over Kapil’s well-being. Saumya blamed Mangal for putting Adit to risk. Mangal questioned Saumya’s intent of not being interested in making Adit better.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Parashar performing the last rites of Nutan. Parashar told Rishi about her death, and requested him to take care of Jhanak. Rishi decided to bring Jhanak into his house, but faced objections from all. Aditi told Jhanak about her mother’s demise. Jhanak came into Rishi’s house and was cared for by Dadabai. She cried over being abandoned by her father. Anirudh was guilty, but did not expose himself in front of Jhanak. Rishi showed his concern for Jhanak. Jhanak asked him to name her father, which Rishi refused to do. Aditi told Rishi and his family that she would marry him only if Jhanak went out of his life. Jhanak left a letter for the family and walked out of their house at night. Rishi was worried for Jhanak and decided to look for her. Rishi accepted his commitment to Jhanak.

