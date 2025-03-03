Serial Twists Of Last Week (24 February – 2 March): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi and Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Raahi slapping Gautam for his bad behaviour towards Prarthana. Though Prarthana asked Raahi to keep the truth away from her family, she talked about it to Anupamaa. Prem questioned Parag for playing spoilsport by making it difficult for them to bag the funds for Anu Ki Rasoi. During their bachelor’s party of Prem, Raahi saw a woman at the party and came to the party, only to be pranked by Prem. The boys were dressed as girls at the party. Anupamaa also joined Prem, Raahi and others in the dance, when Parag and Moti Baa happened to come. They were shocked and questioned Prem’s intent to dance and ruin their family’s image. Anupamaa talked about the dignity of dance. Raahi wished to open a dance academy and waited for it to happen. Prem and Raahi dreamt of being together in work and life and settled in Mumbai. Moti Baa had other plans, as she did not want the lady of the house to work. At the Haldi ceremony, there was drama when Maahi put on Raahi’s lehenga and kept quiet when Prem mistook her for Raahi and hugged her and had a close moment. Anupamaa saw them in bed, and got flashes of her past, with Mr Shah and Kavya. Anupamaa scolded Maahi for her behaviour and asked her to keep away from Prem and Raahi. The Haldi saw the drama of Raahi’s real father coming and revealing that her mother was a dancer. Moti Baa refused the alliance and did not want to proceed.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Armaan and Abhira coming to the Poddar house with Shivani. There was a shockwave in the house, with Dadisa and Vidya being stunned by the development. Soon, the truth started to spill out and Armaan realized that Vidya and Dadisa had a hand in separating him and his father from Shivani. He was shocked and numb and could not react. Vidya asked him to choose her over Shivani. Armaan refused to choose between his mothers and said that Shivani will remain in their life. Armaan and Abhira united with an emotional moment wherein Armaan filled Abhira’s hairline with sindoor. They promised to be each other’s support. Vidya, soon brainwashed Shivani and forced her to leave the house. However, Armaan and Abhira saw Shivani and stopped her. When things got ugly, Armaan decided to walk out of the house with his mother. Dadisa asked him to break all ties with them and their family before going. In an emotional sequence, Armaan gave up all of his wealth and even his surname and walked out with his mother. Abhira stood tall amidst Armaan’s problems and promised to be with him.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with the Maha Shivratri festival being celebrated in the Suryavanshi house wherein Viren planted a snake in the store room so that he could avenge Reet. He saw to it that Reet entered the store room and locked her inside with the snake. With Reet not around, Raghav searched for her in the house and finally heard her sound from the storeroom and unbolted it. Raghav saw Reet standing on top of a table. She told him about the snake’s presence, but he did not believe it. He asked Reet to come down and was taking her out when he was bitten by the snake. He fainted, and Reet had no option but to suck the venom and spit it out to save Raghav. Raghav got better but Reet fainted after which Raghav instructed the doctor to treat her. Sharda got upset seeing the growing bond between Raghav and Reet. Dhruv saw the video clipping of Unnati planning to shoot the video that put them in trouble and forced the marriages to happen. He grew wild and blamed Raghav for ruining Reet’s life. Dhruv broke ties with Unnati and decided to take Reet home. Raghav got angry at his sister, but she remained unmoved. Raghav and Reet missed each other but had no other option left. Raghav thought of getting Reet back home, but Sharda stopped him. Reet was asked by her family to demand a big alimony from Raghav. Unnati reached Dhruv’s workplace to talk to him and threatened to kill herself when he told her that he would divorce her. Raghav stopped Unnati from killing herself. Raghav prayed for his sister’s happiness. The Suryavanshi family called Reet and Dhruv to accompany them for Vasudha’s wedding. Dhruv gave Unnati the divorce papers.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production saw over the last week, a major drama with Bhide and Madhavi talking to Raja Mastana and giving him an acting offer at his workplace. Bhide and Madhavi met Raja and narrated the story to him. The story was similar to the act of his fooling parents in the disguise of the astrologer Chhotelal Bade Bazaar Wale. He tried to escape from them sighting trouble, but Bhide caught him. Bhide forced him to work towards his plan. Bhide asked Raja to come to the Society in the same getup as the astrologer. Tapu and Jetha’s plan was exposed which made Bapuji angry. Bapuji and Bhide started to look for suitable alliances for Tapu and Sonu respectively. Finally, Bhide arranged for the groom’s side to come and see Sonu.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment saw over the last week, a major drama with Mangal getting late for the competition as she had to attend Ishaana’s PTM meeting. Later, she was stuck with a lot of hurdles on the way. When she reached the event, the organizers decided to eliminate Kusum and Mangal as they did not present their product on time. However, Mangal received support from the media and people present, and the organizers were forced to not eliminate them. When Mangal was about to present her product, she lost her voice owing to Niketan spiking her drink. Kusum tried to butt in, but faced humiliation owing to her new style and cut hair. Adit and family were shocked and fought with Kusum and Mangal for ruining their family image. During the Maha Shivratri puja, Saumya wanted to perform the puja. But she drank bhaang and fainted in her room, and Mangal’s mother locked her inside the room. Mangal performed the puja. Saumya, later, created big drama in the house. Niketan entered the house and got to know that Mangal and her husband were separated. Adit got injured when he found someone in the house and tried to catch him. Later, in the next round of the contest, Mangal was asked to bring her husband Adit. Kusum forced Adit to come. But Adit faced humiliation in the place and blamed Mangal for it. Their fight was recorded and shown in the program. On the other hand, Kartik asked Raghuveer to stay with Lakshmi in the house so that they could sort out differences. Lakshmi tried to show clippings of their marriage to Kartik when Jiya and Gayatri threw her out of the house. When Lakshmi fainted, Jiya put her amid dry leaves and asked the gardener to burn it. Kartik heroically saved Lakshmi and questioned her on what happened.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures saw over the last week, a major drama with the Basu family planning to go to Chhoton’s wedding. There were questions raised on who would stay back with Arshi in the house. Later, it was decided by Aniruddh that he would go and be back soon. Arshi had the company of Baa at home. At the wedding, Jhanak tripped and was about to fall when Aniruddh held her in his arms. They had an eye lock moment which Bipasha duly reported to Arshi. Arshi fell from the stairs when she was taking coffee up her room. Arshi was in pain, and Baa found it tough to reach out to the family, who were busy dancing at the event. Later, when Aniruddh was informed, he came home and Arshi was soon admitted. Aniruddh stopped his family from blaming Jhanak for the mishap. The family targeted Mrinalini calling her unlucky, when she stood up for herself.

