Serial Twists Of Last Week (25-31 August): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, providing our readers with updates on newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and engaging and interesting snippets from their favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points of the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Parag’s presence bringing an emotional union between him and Prarthana. Prarthana and Ansh got married. Parag apologised for not understanding his priorities and stood firm as his daughter’s support system. Prarthana’s grihapravesh happened in the Shah family. Anupamaa, however, continued to be scared by a possible threat at the hands of Gautam. The Shah family celebrated Janmashtami as Anupamaa leaned back to visualise a glimpse of her happy life with Anuj on his birthday. Raahi and Prem dressed up as Radha and Krishna and brought happiness. Parag halted Gautam’s move when he demanded to take away Prarthana’s kid. The Fugdi function saw Anupamaa and Raahi paired up, which led to tension. Raahi got to know about Parag offering Anupamaa money to withdraw from the dance competition. Anupamaa was happy with the return of Devika. Anupamaa decided to put Devika in place of Anita in the finale of the competition in Team Dance Rani.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw major drama over the last week, with Tanya getting shattered with the news of her brother’s death. Abhira broke down in Armaan’s arms as she could not contain her pain and grief. Abhira was arrested by the police for Anshuman’s death, while gloom descended on the Poddar family. The Poddars were shocked to know about Armaan’s wedding to Gitanjali. Abhira was guilty over Anshuman’s death. Armaan stepped in as Abhira’s lawyer and vowed to save her. Dadisa questioned Armaan over his marriage and responsibilities. On Maira’s first day at school, she wore a lawyer’s garb for an event. However, she was emotional as she got to know the truth about Abhira. Tanya hurt Maira when she revealed the truth. Armaan promised Maira that he would get Abhira back. Armaan worked on Abhira’s case all night before the hearing. But he overslept as he took the wrong medicine. The family had to wake him up and rush him to the court.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen major drama over the last week, with Reet getting to know about Neeta’s consciousness, but needing an important injection to survive. Sharda made sure, through Viren, that Reet could not reach the hospital with the injection on time to save Sharda. Reet bought the injection, but was made unconscious in an auto, where she lay for a vital time. Neeta was killed by Sharda, after which Raghav and others got the shocking news of Neeta’s death. Reet, who got there after getting conscious, was equally shocked that she could not make it on time. The family mourned the death of Neeta. Raghav and Unnati got numb in shock, while Buaji blamed Reet for her carelessness. Raghav performed the last rites of his mother and felt the vacuum of her absence. Raghav, infuriated with Buaji’s constant pointing at Reet, threw Reet out of the house after blaming her for his mother’s death. Reet was shocked by Raghav’s reaction. Raghav got himself beaten in a street fight. Reet tried as much to explain to Raghav about Buaji’s acts, but he did not listen. At Ganpati Puja, Reet got the voice message that had Neeta’s dying words, which was proof enough for Buaji to be caught. Reet performed the Ganpati arti with renewed confidence. She met Raghav at the Ganpati event, but Raghav refused to listen to her. Ultimately, Reet put the speaker on at the event, which made everyone hear Neeta’s recording. Raghav was shocked to know about Buaji’s deeds. Raghav and Unnati were pained, even when Buaji tried to twist the tale. Raghav did not believe Buaji anymore and got her arrested.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw major drama over the last week, with Chalu Pandey starting his investigation by questioning Bhide and Madhavi. Chalu Pandey started a thorough search for the tempo. Jethalal and others too joined in the search. The Ratan and Rupa family could not enter their house owing to the tempo going missing. They got a tempo, but it was not the right one. The media news prompted the thieves to fill the truck with flowers, thus making it look like a delivery truck of flowers. The tempo had a breakdown after which it was found in Roshan’s garage. Jethalal called Chalu Pandey after they had tracked the tempo. However, the thieves ran with the tempo after tying up Sodhi’s men in the garage.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw major drama over the last week, with Kapil getting accidentally involved with Adit’s major fall from the terrace. Mangal rushed Adit to the hospital, where he was declared to be critical. Kapil was arrested in the meantime for trying to kill Adit. Even though Mangal defended Kapil, Saumya got him arrested. When Adit was critical, Mangal gave him blood, which brought about his recovery. Mangal got Adit home so that he could be taken care of well. However, the family was shocked to see Adit behave like a kid, thus losing his memory and normal behaviour. He disliked being with Saumya and liked to stay with Mangal.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw major drama over the last week, with Jhanak meeting with an accident and getting treated at the hospital. Aditi got insecure as Rishi was with Jhanak and not with her. Jhanak needed surgery, and Dadabhai forced Rishi to sign the documents as her husband. Arshi asked Aniruddha about Jhanak’s parentage. Rishi was with Jhanak and calmed her down, which made her emotional. Rishi told Nutan about Jhanak’s accident, which shocked her from within. Nutan told Rishi about Aniruddh being Jhanak’s father. Nutan was at the deathbed and told her final wish of Rishi taking care of Jhanak and accepting her. Rishi decided to keep Jhanak at his house, which stunned Aditi. Aditi refused to marry Rishi if Jhanak was at home. Rishi told Aniruddh about Jhanak and gave him Nutan’s letter. Aniruddh pleaded with Rishi to keep Jhanak’s identity a secret. Nutan breathed her last, which made Parashar emotional.

