Serial Twists Of Last Week (28 April-4 May): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today is the first day of the new week, so we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows from the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, a major drama with Anil confessing the mistakes of the Kotharis, and narrating what really happened with Pankhudi. Anupamaa was determined to seek justice for Raghav but was also concerned for Raahi’s happiness. Anupamaa was in a major dilemma when Raghav refused to drop his case against the Kotharis. Gautam provided the final nail in the coffin for Anupamaa when he got Kinjal arrested for theft at the office. Paritosh got angry at Raghav and asked him to drop his case but Raghav was adamant. Finally, Raghav withdrew his case for the sake of Anupamaa. Kinjal attempted suicide but Anupamaa gave her the support needed. Tensions grew between Anupamaa and Raahi as Raahi misunderstood Anupamaa’s stand for Raghav.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week a major drama with Ruhi realizing her mistake and regretting coming in between Armaan and Abhira. Charu blamed Sanjay for ruining her life. Notwithstanding the pressure created by both Armaan and Abhira, Abhir and Charu decided to run away. In a fight that ensued between Krish and Armaan, Krish’s push resulted in Ruhi about to fall. Armaan accused him of harming his kid. Armaan’s temper grew as he felt that Abhira was too involved in others’ problems and not in her kid. Tensions increased as Abhir got Charu to the Goenka house. Kiara finally decided to divorce Abhir, with Abhira’s support. Armaan ended up fighting with Ruhi’s doctor, calling her careless. Ruhi and Abhira were upset at Armaan’s overprotective behaviour towards Pookie when all was fine with the kid.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals saw over the last week, a major drama with Reet getting a lead to unearth a drug racket happening in a spa. She entered the premises, only to be locked inside the room. While Viraj got out, Reet was stuck in a room where the temperature was increased in order to kill her. Raghav ran from pillar to post to find Reet. He got a clue that led him inside the spa. He opened the room to find Reet fallen on the ground, not responsive. In shock, he answered a call where he conveyed to his family that Reet was dead. However, Raghav’s yells and cries made Reet respond, and she breathed again. Raghav gave her the needed first aid, with ice blocks and a cold water massage. He brought her home and took good care of her. Soon, he realised that he was in love with her. He tried to confess his feelings to her, but was not able to. He called her for a dinner date where he had set the place for a romantic union. However, Reet, who was stuck with Rohit in finding a clue about her father’s killer, forgot about the date and this made Raghav angry.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw over the last week, Gogi falling into a deeper pit by borrowing money from many people in his own society, by cooking up false stories. However, Gogi who initially made a profit from the betting app, started to lose his investment money and did not get a good return either. This made him fall short of funds to return the money he owed to people. Gogi was frustrated and even had a fight with his conscience, which urged him to stop playing and give back the money he owed. However, Gogi continued to play and went into major losses. Gogi suddenly got missing, after which everyone came to know that Gogi had taken huge money from many of the society friends. Jethalal and others sent search parties to look for Gogi. Meanwhile, Roshan and Sodhi went on a hunger strike and refused to eat till their son was found.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors television show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw over the last week a major drama with Adit faltering in his responsibility at the launch of Pehla Swad, and Mangal making up for it. Later, Mangal suffered an injury owing to the oven blast, where Adit faltered in lowering the oven’s temperature. Kapil and Adit rushed Mangal to the hospital. Mangal saw a good recovery, after which a guilty Adit confessed his mistake before Mangal. Mangal defended Adit in front of Kapil. Kapil’s mother planned a surprise birthday party for Mangal. Adit was given the responsibility of getting a cake. Mangal was happy with the surprise given by her workmates. The people around forced Adit to sing for Mangal. Saumya listened to Adit’s song for Mangal.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw over the last week a major drama over Jhanak’s stay in Shimulboni. The villagers were opposed to Jhanak’s stay. Aniruddh regretted trusting Arshi. Arshi confessed that she pretended to be close to Siddharth to make Aniruddh jealous. Apu’s cancer diagnosis stunned the Basu family. Aniruddh refused to stay in one room with Arshi. Parasar told all that he was Jhanak’s husband. Jhanak questioned Parasar for saying such a lie. Choton took up the responsibility of Apu’s treatment. The villagers witnessed Jhanak’s dance performance and were stunned.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.