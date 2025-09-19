Shabir Ahluwalia And Ashi Singh’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil To Go Off-Air: Check Last Episode Date

The recently released Sony SAB show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is set to go off-air soon. Despite having well-known stars, the show failed to gather attention, leading to declining viewership. Amidst the off-air rumours, the show’s last episode date has now been confirmed.

As per the reports by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Sony SAB’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil is set to go off-air soon. And now the confirmed last episode date has been revealed. The show will telecast its last episode on October 4, 2025.

Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil has been in headlines due to off-air rumors for the last few months. Earlier, it was reported that the show is set to wrap up the finale shoot on September 25.

However, reacting to these rumours, lead actress Ashi Singh shared that she hasn’t been informed about this and wished that the show should not go off-air. In contrast, the reality is something else. But confirmation about all these rumours is awaited.

Talking about Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil starred Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh in the lead roles, produced by Full House Media. The show also starred Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Verma, and others. The show first premiered on June 9 and is set to go off-air on October 4, spanning only four months.

Will you miss Shabir Ahluwalia and Ashi Singh’s Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil?