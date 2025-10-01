Shakti Arora & Bhavika Sharma To Reunite For Rashmi Sharma’s Next: Reports

Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are one of the most popular on-screen jodis in the television world. With their fiery and sweet chemistry, the two became the audience’s favorite playing their parts in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaikh Entertainment. And now, fans miss the duo too much and wish to see them together again.

It seems the audience’s wish is set to come true, as actor Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma are reportedly set to reunite for a new show by Rashmi Sharma. Yes, Shakti and Bhavika will once again treat viewers to their beautiful on-screen bond with each other. Although confirmation about the new project and the roles has not been confirmed by the actors, producers, or the channel, Shakti and Bhavika’s reunion is undoubtedly something that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Rashmi Sharma, under her production house, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, will bring a new show for Colors TV. However, the producer has not revealed any details.

Additionally, Rashmi Sharma is launching a new show, Lakshmi Nivas, on Zee TV. The show has Aashay Mishra as the male lead, reportedly, while the female lead of the show is yet to be revealed. Recent reports suggest that Pankhuri Awasthy is likely to play the female lead in the show. But confirmation is awaited.

Are you excited for this one?