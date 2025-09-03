Shararat Fame Simple Kaul Confirms Divorce With Rahul Loomba, Ends 15-Year Relationship

Television actress Simple Kaul, known for her appearances in hit shows like Shararat and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reportedly confirmed her separation from her husband Rahul Loomba. The actress recently filed for a divorce, ending her 15-year relationship.

Confirming her divorce from her businessman husband, Simple Kaul shared with TOI, “It’s very recent. It is mutual and we are very mature humans. We’re more than family. It just doesn’t go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I’ve known this person. I don’t know how people detach. It doesn’t happen in my mind. I live with love, and I walk through my life with lot of love, a lot of happiness, and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live.”

However, talking about her relationship with her husband back in 2023, Simple revealed that she misses her husband a lot as he stays out of India due to business for most of the time. She also emphasized that the duo shares a strong bond and they have a happy work-life balance.

Talking about the reason behind the separation, Simple has yet to make a statement on that. What led to Simple and Rahul’s separation is still a mystery, which only the actress can reveal. Simple and Rahul tied the knot in 2010, and after fifteen years, the duo is headed for separation.

On the work front, Simple Kaul is currently running her six restaurants in Mumbai and one in Bangalore, where she is a co-owner.