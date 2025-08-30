Shivangi Joshi Calls Jannat Zubair Her ‘Safe Space’, Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Note For Her

Shivangi Joshi has poured her heart out for her bestie Jannat Zubair, wishing her on her special day – her birthday. On her social media, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a series of photos with her bestie Jannat with a big note, writing all that they share with each other, melting the reader and onlookers ‘ hearts.

From hugging each other to traveling together, exploring new places, embarking on adventures, and more, Shivangi and Jannat did it all just like true bestie. All the photos and videos are a treat to the eyes and a quick visit to the past. And with long paragraphs of note, Shivangi wished her bestie for her birthday, calling Jannat her ‘Safe Space’.

Shivangi’s big note reads, “Happy birthday my love 🤍✨

You are not just my best friend, you are my family. My safe space, my constant, my forever person. From our endless conversations to the way we just get each other without even needing words….With you, life feels warmer and so much more beautiful. From all the places we’ve traveled together to the little moments that belong only to us, every memory with you is something I hold so close to my heart. You are the one I can be completely myself with in laughter, in tears, in silence, in chaos and it still feels perfect, because it’s us.”

Thanking Jannat and cheering for more happy moments, Shivangi wrote, “I love you endlessly, with all my heart, and I’ll always be here with you and for you, through everything that life brings. Thank you for being you- for the love, the care, the madness, the warmth, and the comfort you’ve brought into my life. Here’s to more journeys, more laughter, more memories, and a lifetime of us walking side by side.

Lastly, Shivangi wished Jannat for her special day, “On your special day, I just want to wish you all the happiness in the world, all the love your heart can hold, and everything good that life has to offer. You truly deserve it all. Happiest birthday baby, my bestie, my forever 🤍🎂✨

@jannatzubair29.”

Shivangi Joshi and Jannat Zubair participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, where they became friends, and since then, the duo have been each other’s good friends. Jannat and Shivangi have been friends for the last three years.