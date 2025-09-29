Shivangi Joshi Kicks Off Wedding Preparations For Sister Sheetal’s Big Day

Shivangi Joshi is the happiest right now as her sister Sheetal Joshi’s wedding preparations begin. Sharing a glimpse from the preparations, the actress built suspense among fans. Currently, Shivangi is having a good time with her family and is busy in her hometown, Dehradun. And now the new glimpses have come out as a treat.

From decorating the ceiling and outdoor areas to enjoying some time by plucking guavas from the tree, Shivangi looked active and energetic. Additionally, it appears that the mehendi ceremony has been completed, as Shivangi shared a glimpse of Sheetal Joshi getting henna applied to her hands.

Watch here-

Shivangi Joshi’s sister, Sheetal Joshi, recently got engaged to her fiancé, Apoorv Shokeen, in an intimate ceremony on June 5, 2025, in Dehradun. Shivangi Joshi and Sheetal Joshi shared glimpses from Sheetal’s engagement on their social media, becoming the talk of the town. The engagement took place in a dreamy setup thatthat treated the Joshi sisters’sisters’ fans. This has also built high expectations for the wedding.

Sheetal Joshi is a social media star, vlogger, and YouTuber who enjoys a huge fan following on her YouTube, Instagram, and other platforms. She makes videos on lifestyle and skincare.

Shivangi Joshi is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in several hit shows. The actress last appeared in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season on Sony TV, which went off-air recently.