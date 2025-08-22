Shivangi Joshi’s First Reaction After The Off-air News Of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season

The morning started with the shocking news of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season going off-air. This heartbreaking news has left Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s fans shocked. However, both the lead actors haven’t confirmed this news nor did they react to it. But Shivangi Joshi’s latest Instagram reaction has caught our attention.

We have exclusively broken the news of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season on Sony Entertainment Television going off-air on a tentative date of September 19. In case you have missed reading the exclusive article, check it out below.

After the news of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season broke out today, none of the actors of the show reacted to this. However, Shivangi’s first social media dump sharing a million dollar selfie with her siblings has gone viral now. In the photo, the siblings posed for a mirror selfie, flashing their big smiles.

It seems Shivangi was out on a cozy day-out with her siblings, sister Sheetal Joshi, and brother Samarth Joshi. Shivangi looked pretty in an all-black dress while her simple makeup and hairstyle complemented her appearance. At the same time, Sheetal exuded pop vibes in a sky-blue dress while Samarth kept it cool in beige casuals.

With Shivangi’s first post after the news of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, it seems the actress is unaware of the latest updates, or she is taking it easy as success and failure are part and parcel of anyone’s career.