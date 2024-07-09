Shooting of Geeta LLB Halted Due to Director-Federation Conflict

The shooting of Snehashis Chakraborty’s Hindi serial Geeta LLB abruptly halted on Monday, allegedly due to a conflict between the director and the Tollywood Federation. The federation has directed the channel to follow certain rules, which the channel authorities still need to comment on.

Director-producer Snehashis Chakraborty claimed that the channel requested that he shoot in Mumbai, but he insisted on shooting in Kolkata to showcase the city’s potential. However, the crew suddenly left the shooting floor after lunch without giving any reason. Snehashis expressed his frustration, saying, “I have rehearsed with everyone for three months, and I was confident about the work. But this incident has caused a stir in Mumbai, and I’m facing taunts from the channel authorities.”

Tollywood Federation president Swarup Biswas stated that the federation had instructed the channel to stop showing old and new serials on OTT platforms, as it was affecting the television industry. While other channels have discussed the matter with the federation, the channel Snehashis works for still needs to comply. Swarup said, “Snehashis is probably not aware of this directive, and I tried to talk to him several times, but it wasn’t possible due to his busy schedule.”

Snehashis countered that the incident could have been avoided if Swarup had alerted him about the matter. He expressed his disappointment, saying, “I have worked honestly in the Bengali industry for so long, and this is the result I get. I’m afraid to work in Bengal this time.” The future of the serial remains uncertain, with the channel authorities yet to comment on the matter.