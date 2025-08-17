Shraddha Arya Celebrates Her 38th Birthday: Dheeraj Dhoopar Shared a Heartfelt Message.

Today, August 17, 2025, Shraddha Arya, the beloved actress from Kundali Bhagya, celebrates her 38th birthday. Her co-actor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying, “Half runway superstar, half lovable goofball. Happiest Birthday girl ♥️. Have a great one.” In response, Shraddha commented with laughter, “Hahahha Yaar the video 🤣😂. Thank you so much!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

View Instagram Post 1: Shraddha Arya Celebrates Her 38th Birthday: Dheeraj Dhoopar Shared a Heartfelt Message.

Born on August 17, 1987, in New Delhi, India, Shraddha has captivated audiences with her incredible talent and charm. She pursued a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Mumbai, balancing her education with her passion for the performing arts.

In 2004, Shraddha entered the entertainment industry as a contestant on India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj, where she finished as the first runner-up. This experience jumpstarted her career, leading to her film debut in the 2006 Tamil movie Kalvanin Kadhali. She quickly diversified her portfolio, showcasing her versatility in Hindi films like Nishabd, Telugu movies such as Godava, and even Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi films, including Banjara.

Shraddha gained significant recognition for her work on television. She starred in hit series like Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl, winning over fans with her engaging performances. However, her portrayal of Dr. Preeta Arora in Kundali Bhagya since 2017 marked her breakthrough, solidifying her status as a beloved television star.

In addition to acting, Shraddha showcased her versatility by hosting the comedy show Mazaak Mazaak Mein and participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 alongside Alam Makkar.

On November 16, 2021, Shraddha celebrated her marriage to Indian Navy officer Rahul Sharma Nagal in a beautiful ceremony. The couple welcomed twins—a boy and a girl—on November 29, 2024, after Shraddha announced her pregnancy in a heartfelt video from the beach in September 2024.

In her free time, Shraddha enjoys cooking, reading, and photography. She finds inspiration in Osho’s book The Hidden Splendor and admires the performances of iconic actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit.

As Shraddha Arya continues to shine brightly in the entertainment industry, she captivates audiences with her talent and charisma. Embracing motherhood while celebrating her successes, her journey remains an inspiration for many aspiring actors and fans alike.