Shweta Tiwari Turns 45, Celebrates With Glam Pool Party & Fun Dance

Television’s evergreen beauty, Shweta Tiwari, turns 45 years old this year. The actress, born on October 4, celebrates her birthday every year. Yet again with her birthday bash photos, the actress proves that age is just a number. With her charm and stunning fitness, she continues to win hearts. Her vibrant personality and timeless beauty make her everyone’s favorite. This year, she rang in her special day with a glamorous pool party, followed by a dance and music event.

Pictures and videos from Shweta’s birthday celebration are going viral on the internet. It all started with a fun time with friends during a pool party. The actress slayed her pool glam in a white swimsuit and posed for the camera, flaunting her charm with her friends. With her energy and beauty, she still looks like a little baby.

Watch here-

Later, a small birthday bash was organised where Shweta cut the cake with her son, Reyansh, and daughter, Palak. She kept her birthday celebration simple, opting for burgundy co-ord sets, while the simple moments were filled with happiness and smiles. Following the birthday celebration was a dance. Leaving all the stress and worries behind, Shweta grooved on the dance floor with her close ones, including her daughter, Palak, and son, Reyansh.

Known for her iconic roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Begusarai, among others, the actress continues to win hearts. And her 45th birthday bash was not a part but a reflection of her free-spirited and lively lifestyle.