Sony TV Schedules Major Show Exits Amidst Struggling GRPs

Sony TV is heading into a challenging phase, with several popular shows set to go off the air this month. Viewers will see the departure of fan favorites such as Aami Daakini, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and Prithvi Raaj Chauhan, all concluding by the end of September.

The buzz around Shirdi Wale Sai Baba also indicates that it may exit the programming lineup soon, adding to the concerns for the network.

In terms of BARC ratings, Super Dancer is currently receiving a modest 1.1 GRP, while the iconic crime show CID struggles with a low 0.5 GRP. Additionally, Kaun Banega Crorepati is hovering around a 0.8 GRP, further highlighting the network’s difficulties in retaining viewership.

As Sony TV prepares for these significant changes, it remains to be seen how these programming shifts will impact the network’s future.