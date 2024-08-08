Star Jalsa Takes the Lead in TRP Ratings, Geeta LLB Tops the Chart

The latest TRP ratings have brought cheer to Star Jalsa, as it has surpassed Zee Bangla to take the top spot. The channel’s popular serial Geeta LLB has emerged as the clear winner, with an impressive rating of 7.0. The show’s success can be attributed to its engaging storyline and strong characters, which have resonated with audiences.

Phulki and Neem Phooler Modhu, who were at the top last week, have slipped to second place with a rating of 6.8. However, Phulki has shown significant improvement, moving up from fourth to second spot. Star Jalsa’s Kottha and Uraan have retained their third and fourth positions, respectively, with ratings of 6.6 and 6.5.

Zee Bangla’s Kon Gopone Mon Bheseche and Jagaddhatri share fifth place with a rating of 6.4.

Among the newly launched serials, Uraan, Diamond Didi Zindabad, and Roshnai have managed to secure a place in the top 10. However, Puber Maina and Malabadal still need help to find their footing.

In the non-fiction category, Saregamapa has emerged as the top show on Zee Bangla, with a TRP rating 5.9. Didi No. 1’s Sunday Dhamaka has also performed well, with a rating of 5.3. However, the afternoon cooking show, Randhane Bandhan, has yet to impress, with a low rating of 0.9.

Star Jalsa has had a great week, with its shows performing consistently. The channel’s focus on creating engaging content has paid off, and it will be interesting to see how Zee Bangla responds to this challenge.