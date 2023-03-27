Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has captured the audience with its dramatic twists and turns. In the show, Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are the main protagonists. Audiences have applauded and loved the show. The characters of the show are consistently loved and appreciated by the audience. With it’s gripping and engaging plot, Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyaar Meiin kept viewers glued to their TV screens.

Star Plus’ Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has successfully completed a milestone of 800 episodes. The lead actors along with the crew members celebrated the milestone by marking it with a cake cutting on the sets of the show.

The actor who plays DCP Virat, Neil Bhatt, shared his experiences about his journey of 800 episodes, “I am feeling very grateful and humbled about our show reaching a milestone of 800 episodes. It’s a celebration of hard work. There’s still a very long way to go and this is very encouraging. My team and I are going to work even harder to make sure we keep seeing such milestones . The credit goes to all the cast & crew members of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.

Aishwarya Sharma who essays the role of Pakhi opined about how excited she is for the show completing 800 episodes, “It feels like we were shooting our 1st episode and now it’s 800, never ever imagined that I could be part of a successful show which has given me a lot be it in reel or real life which become a turning point in my career. It has been a great journey, I have learnt a lot as an actor and still learning. Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Pakhi will remain with me forever, always will be close to my heart, I really feel blessed and yes hearty congratulations to all our fandoms too.”

Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Pia Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus at 8 pm from Monday to Sunday.