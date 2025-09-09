StarPlus Show Sampoorna Cast, Time Slot, Release Date, OTT Platform, And More

StarPlus is all set to bring a new show for viewers filled with suspense, drama, and emotions, produced by SVF Entertainment. The show is a Hindi adaptation of the Bengali show Noshtoneer. The show chronicles the story of a wife who fights to prove her husband innocent as he gets accused of misconduct. The show will explore themes of love, betrayal, justice, female empowerment, and more. Check out more details below.

Main Cast Of Sampoorna

1) Sandipta Sen

Sandipta is a renowned Bengali actress and is known for her impactful performances in the Bengal industry. She is set to win the hearts of the Hindi audience with the new show Sampoorna. She will appear in the main lead playing the role of Mitti.

2) Ahem Sharma

Ahem has been part of several shows like Mahabharat, Brahmarakshas, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha, and others is set to play the role of one of the main roles in the show as lead actress Sandipta Sen’s character Mitti’s husband, Akash.

3) Riya Kapoor

Riya has worked in notable films and television, and now she is set for a new show playing one of the main leads as Naina.

4) Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal is a well-known actor in the television world, and he has appeared in shows like Bigg Boss, Begusarai, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and more. He will appear in the role of Sattu, one of the main leads.

Other Cast

1) Avika Khanna

The child actress has appeared in several shows and ads. This time, she plays a pivotal role revolving around the main lead, Sandipta Sen’s character Mitti.

View Instagram Post 1: StarPlus Show Sampoorna Cast, Time Slot, Release Date, OTT Platform, And More

2) Ritik Ahuja

Ritik is popular for his music video. He has appeared in songs sung by Javed Ali and others. He was also seen with Sapna Chaudhary in a music video. Ritik plays a key role in the show. He plays the love interest to the main lead, Riya Kapoor’s character Naina.

3) Noor Kaur

Noor is a budding artist in the entertainment world. She plays a key role as Sampoorna’s friend, as the promo suggests.

4) Nancy

Known for her role in Udaariyaan, Nancy has joined Sampoorna and will appear in a key role. She will play the role of Rachna, one of the main leads, Naina’s best friend.

Promo

The promo shows Mitti confronting Naina for accusing Akash of false allegations. Upon this, Naina asks her if she knows where her husband was on the 25th of the month. As Mitti goes in flashback, she connects the dots and questions herself why she couldn’t see Akash’s real side staying by her side all these years.

Release Date, Time, And OTT Platform

StarPlus show Sampoorna, starring Sandipta Sen, Aham Sharma, Riya Kapoor, and Vishal Aditya Singh, premiered on September 8 at 7:30 PM. You can stream the show online on the OTT platform JioHotstar.