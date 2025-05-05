Sudha Chandran’s Comeback in Doree 2 Promises More Drama, More Danger

While heroes may win hearts, the villains steal the show in entertainment. The queen of cruelty, Kailashi Devi, is back on COLORS’ ‘Doree,” and she’s not alone this time! Villains are the lifeblood of the drama, the chaos-creators who raise the stakes and keep the audience glued to every twist. And none have done it quite like Kailashi Thakur, brought to life with mind-blowing precision by the legendary Sudha Chandran. In the first season, Sudha’s portrayal of the iron-fisted matriarch Kailashi earned her thunderous acclaim, and fans praised her for her impeccable performance.

Now, the television’s unforgettable villain claws her way back into Doree’s world and her hunger for vengeance burns brighter. Her spiraling rage landed her in an asylum, and yet, true evil never rests — it waits. This time, she isn’t just out for power; she’s out for complete annihilation, and her target is Doree. Kailashi intends to dismantle every emotional and social bond Doree has painstakingly built after having allied with another venomous force, Rajnandini, Doree’s equally formidable foe. Together, they form a lethal coalition bound by a shared thirst to destroy everything Doree holds dear. With double the darkness and twice the cunning, will Doree survive the onslaught by her enemies?

Sudha Chandran, while sharing her thoughts on returning as Kailashi Devi in COLORS’ ‘Doree’, says, “The greatest villains have a way of showing up again and again because, without their darkness, the light wouldn’t shine as bright. It’s what keeps the crusade for the right relevant… and worth fighting for. I’m grateful for the immense love and appreciation audiences showered on me as Kailashi Devi in the first season. It’s rare for a villain to receive this kind of adulation — and perhaps that very love has manifested Kailashi’s return on the show. This time, she’s more ferocious and far more dangerous, with a singular mission to break Doree from the inside out. I want to let the viewers know they should brace themselves for Kailashi 2.0 and the thrilling twists that will send their hearts racing.”

