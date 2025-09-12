Sumbul Touqeer Stuns Fans With Male Avatar — What’s Cooking In Itti Si Khushi?

Sumbul Touqeer has left fans amazed with her new look. This time, she stepped into an unexpected male avatar, sparking curiosity among users about whether her new transformation is for the upcoming sequence in her current show, Itti Si Khushi. With her social media post, the actress always surprises fans, and the new dump is an absolute treat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sumbul shared a couple of photos showcasing her transformation. In the selfie photo, Sumbul shows the make-up artist putting on the hair wig of an old man, and she looks absolutely stunning with the male version. At the same time, her final look in messy greyish hair and dense beard gives her an edgy look.

Sharing these mirror selfies, Sumbul captioned the photos and expressed that she might try a short hair look in her next transformation, “Lowkey loved this hairstyle, maybe next time.”

Sumbul Touqeer is currently winning hearts as Anvita Diwekar in the Sony SAB show Itti Si Khushi. The show premiered last month on August 18, 2025. The show is produced by Rose Audio Visuals. The show stars Sumbul Touqeer with Rajat Verma. It also casts Rishi Saxena as a parallel lead.

Sumbul Touqeer enjoys a massive fandom on her social media platform Instagram with 1.4 million followers. With her fun-filled and entertaining posts, the actress keeps her fans engaged. She has appeared in shows like Imlie, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.