Super Dancer 5: Aadhyayasree Upadhyay And Sukriti Paul Create History As Joint Winners

Sony Entertainment Television’s Super Dancer 5 ended up being historic as the season’s finale witnessed young dancers Aadhyayasree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul being crowned as joint winners. This is the first time in the show’s history that two contestants lifted the coveted trophy, winning hearts with talent and dedication.

The finale evening began with energetic dance performances, comedy, competition, and emotions, with six contestants competing with each other in the finale. However, not one but two contestants lifted the trophy, setting new records, also emphasizing how difficult it would have been for the judges to choose the winner, and so they ended up with joint winners.

Not just lifted the coveted trophy, but both young dancers were awarded with a cash prize of 10 lakhs each, along with gifts from the sponsors.

Announcing the winners, the official page of Sony Entertainment Television posted the photos from the grand finale with the caption, “Our Divas won the show and our hearts!”. Photos show a glimpse into the victory moment of Aadhyayasree Upadhyay and Sukriti Paul, both holding the trophy.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapur, and Marzi Pestonji were the judges of Super Dancer 5. The show will now be replaced by ‘Indian Idol Season 16’. The singing reality show will premiere on October 18 at 8 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.