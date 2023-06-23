ADVERTISEMENT
Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy

Actors Tanvi Thakker and Aaditya Kapadia are blessed with a baby boy. The excited parents shared this news on social media. Check here for their cute announcements.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023
Actress Tanvi Thakker who was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin delivered a baby boy. The little bundle of joy was born on 19 June. The proud father, Aaditya Kapadia was the first to announce it on social media. The couple got married in the year 2021, and the wedding had taken place in South Mumbai. As we know, Tanvi was seen shooting got Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin even during her pregnancy. Aaditya and Tanvi shared their pregnancy journey on social media all the while. And now they are happy to have their baby in front of them.

After the announcement came from the new father, Tanvi took to social media to post a cute picture of the new parents and their kid. The picture had Tanvi and Aaditya looking at their newborn with all love. The picture had a glimpse of the baby boy too.

You can check the announcements here.

Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy 818885

 

Tanvi Thakker and Aditya Kapadia blessed with a baby boy 818886

Tanvi and Aaditya had earlier met on the sets of Ek Doosre Se Karte Hai Pyaar Hum. Tanvi is known for her shows Bepannah Pyaar, Saas Bina Sasural, Pavitra Rishta, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Bahu Hamari RajniKant. Aaditya Kapadia was seen on Bade Acche Lagte Hai and is known for his roles in Just Mohabbat and Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

Tanvi who had earlier talked to IWMBuzz.com during her pregnancy had quoted, “Our wish is to have a healthy baby. When you are not on this journey, you have a lot of wishes. When you are on the journey, you realize that a healthy baby matters the most. We take things so lightly, but when we see a normal healthy baby, trust me, that’s the biggest blessing a family could have.”

Wishing Tanvi and Aaditya happy parenthood!!

