Tigmanshu Dhulia Returns as the Infamous Barbosa of Eye Gang in CID

One of Sony Entertainment Television’s most popular crime show, CID, is set to surprise and shock viewers with its upcoming track. Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia returns to CID as the ruthless and infamous Barbosa, leader of Eye Gang. After 6.5 years, Barbosa is back with the only mission to complete its unfinished business of dismissing the CID bureau. This time, the Eye Gang’s sinister plan will send shockwaves to the CID team. As their deadly game unfolds, it will shake the very foundation of the CID bureau, leading to an unprecedented turn of events. Barbosa’s return marks a pivotal moment in CID, with a storyline packed with edge-of-the-seat suspense, heart-pounding action, and shocking twists that will leave viewers gasping.

Talking about his comeback, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, “When I first joined CID 6.5 years ago, I was a bit apprehensive. I wondered if I would be overshadowed, but to my surprise, it turned out to be an incredible experience, and the audience truly appreciated my character Barbosa and the Eye Gang. Due to popular demand, I’ve been called back, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. My journey with CID has been phenomenal—the entire team is exceptionally talented, and their level of professionalism is unparalleled. It’s rare to find such dedication in this industry. What makes it even more special is that most of the crew, from the technicians to the artists, are familiar faces, which makes returning feel like coming home. I’m absolutely loving the experience.”

Furthermore, expressing his excitement about reprising the iconic role, Tigmanshu added, “This time, I return with a clear mission, and I’m fully prepared. My character is more intense than ever—sharp, unpredictable, and always one step ahead. At any given moment, he could turn the tables, and that unpredictability makes him more dangerous. There’s a certain stylized edge to Barbosa this time, which adds to the thrill of playing him. I’m having an absolute blast portraying this role, and I can promise viewers that I’ve come back with a bang. I can promise that the upcoming episodes will be nothing short of a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

Witness the Eye Gang’s most audacious attack yet—because this time, the game is bigger, the stakes are higher, and the danger is unparalleled! Stay tuned to CID every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV