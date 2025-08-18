Top 5 TV Divas’ Hidden Talent: YRKKH’s Karishma Sawant, Naagin’s Jasmin Bhasin To Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih

Television divas are known for their impactful performances on-screen. However, apart from their acting skills, these divas possess hidden talents that not many know. Check out the top five television divas’ hidden talent from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant, Naagin’s Jasmin Bhasin, to Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih.

1) Anupamaa’s Madalsa Sharma

Actress Madalsa Sharma is known for her appearance as Kavya in the show Anupamaa. She has received several accolades for her acting skills, but apart from acting, she is a trained dancer. The actress has learned dancing from the popular Ganesh Acharya and Shiamak Davar.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karishma Sawant

Karishma is known for her appearance as Aarohi Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Before acting, she worked as a flight attendant. However, apart from her education, the actress has a hidden talent for mimicking characters. In addition, she is also a good dancer and finds dancing to be her fitness regime.

3) Saru’s Mohak Matkar

Actress Mohak Matkar, who is currently winning hearts as Saru in the show Saru, is not just good in acting, but she is a powerhouse of talents. She has skills in dancing, singing, anchoring, modeling, and voice over.

4) Naagin’s Jasmin Bhasin

The bubbly Jasmin is known for her acting skills and fun-filled personality. She has appeared in shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Ho Happy Hai Ji, Dil Se Dil Tak, and more. However, apart from being a talented actress, she has a hidden talent for singing that not many know. She has tried singing with music companies like T-Series and more.

5) Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih

Anjum rose to fame with her role as Shristi in the show Kundali Bhagya. Currently, she is winning hearts in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon. However, besides her acting skills, the actress is a skilled commentator and sports analyst, particularly for women’s cricket, and she has done commentary for Doordarshan.