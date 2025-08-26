Top 5 TV Serial News August 26: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, August 26, the television world has seen interesting twists from shows’ spoilers to stars enjoying vacations. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see the inspector telling Abhira that she has to hire a lawyer to get bail from the jail. Abhira asks the inspector to give her a form as she wants to fight for herself. Meanwhile, Armaan arrives, volunteering to be Abhira’s lawyer. He swears to get bail soon.

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of the StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Anupama preparing to celebrate Anuj’s birthday, which falls on the same day as Janmastami. Anupama bumps into Rahi, who taunts her for pretending to love Anuj. Rahi tells Anupama that she can never become a mother, upon which Anupama asks her if she has even become a daughter. Rahi confronts Anupama, but she challenges Rahi to win the dance competition and she accepts. Who among the mother and daughter will win the dance battle?

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dev Joshi Celebrates 6-Month Wedding Anniversary

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dev Joshi posted a couple of photos with his wife, Aarti Joshi, celebrating their ‘Happy 6 Month Wedding Anniversary’. Posing on the beach in the night, the duo served ‘couple’ goals. Their big smiles, casual styles and togetherness won millions of hearts. Dev and Aarti tied the knot this year on 25 February and on 25 August they completed six months of their marriage.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Completes 50 Episodes

The newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak on Zee TV has now completed the milestone of 50 episodes. Starring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles the show has won hearts since it’s launch. It became number 1 on the channel and also ranked in the top 5 in the TRP chart, making it hit already.

5) Inside Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya’s Cozy Vacation With Her Family

Escaping from busy life, actress Shraddha went on a vacation with her little family, including her husband Rahul Nagal and her twin babies, son Shaurya and daughter Siya. From cozy moments surrounded by nature to fun-filled time with her little twins, the actress had great fun, and you can take a glimpse below.

