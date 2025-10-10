Top 5 TV Serial News October 10: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Lakshmi Niwas, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, October 9, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, including behind-the-scenes, fashion, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, Lakshmi Niwas, and Bigg Boss 19

1) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Rohit Suchanti Shares BTS With Aman Gandhi And Shagun Sharma

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rohit Suchanti re-shared the behind-the-scenes glimpse of the on-screen Virani siblings: Angad, Pari, and Rithik played by Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. The fun behind-the-scenes glimpse was shared by Shagun Sharma, and she called the gang of three ‘Gundaaaa’.

2) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Flaunts Her Bossy Vibes In Black

In her latest mirror selfie, Dolly Chawla flaunts her stunning look in a bossy style. Wearing a black peplum-style blazer with a flared bottom, she defined her stunning figure, while the black color gave her classy vibes. Leaving her hair open, golden accessories, and dark lips, she rocked her appearance, turning heads with her boss babe look, posing with a pout.

3) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Hina Khan Reveals The Special Gift From Husband On Her 1st Karva Chauth

Hina Khan tied the knot with Rocky Jaiswal this year, and so this time the actress is celebrating her first Karva Chauth. The actress earlier shared photos of her and Rocky’s mehendi for the special occasion, and now she has revealed the special gift her loving husband gave her on her first fast. Hina shared the photo of a new iPhone box and expressed her love for her husband, Rocky, with emojis. Check the screenshot below.

4) Lakshmi Niwas: This Jhanak Actress Is Likely To Be Part Of New Show

Actress Patrali Chattopadhyay, who won hearts with her appearance in the Star Plus show Jhanak, is all set to return to the TV screens with Zee TV’s upcoming show Lakshmi Niwas, reportedly. The actress is likely to be part of the show in a key role. However, no more details or confirmation have been made about the same.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Major Fight Ignites Between Malti And Farrhana

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, you will see Malti and Farrhana getting into a heated argument. As Malti sleeps even after the ‘Kukduku’ bells ring. Farrhana comes to confront her, asking her to wake up, but Malti states that she doesn’t want to talk to her. And soon the arguments turn ugly with Malti telling Farrhana that Bigg Boss bought her because of her bad tongue, while Farrhana tells Bigg Boss that Malti is a bad choice as a wild card.