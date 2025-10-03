Top 5 TV Serial News October 3: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

Today, October 3, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from Navaratri celebrations and inspirations to fashion and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.

1) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Plays ‘Sindoor Khela’ With Khushi Dubey

In an exclusive spotted clip, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was seen posing for the paparazzi, where Khushi Dubey came in asking Rupali to play ‘Sindoor Khela’ with her. Both politely played the ritual of ‘Sindoor Khela’ at the Durga Puja and hugged each other in the end.

View Instagram Post 1: Top 5 TV Serial News October 3: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Dropped A Glimpse Of Her Morning Glow

On her Instagram handle, Palak uploaded a selfie photo of herself where she is seen posing in a halter neck bralette and captured herself in an unfiltered look. She flaunted her morning glow after a workout. The actress looked cute while posing for a selfie with her pet cat lying on her bed.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Unveils Her “Love”

Dolly Chawla shared a glimpse of her with co-star Niharika Chouksey, showcasing their off-screen bond. The duo was seen hugging each other, defining their true friendship. And sharing this glimpse, Dolly wrote, “Mera Pyaar”. Replying to her, Niharika confessed, “I love you.”

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga’s Rubina Dilaik Surprises Husband Abhinav Shukla With an Outdoor Date

On her Instagram, Rubina posted a clip showcasing what her love language is calling husband Abhinav Shukla special. The video shows Rubina preparing a surprise for Abhinav, arranging a tent in the open. And this is what they like the most. Spending quality time on a beautiful scenic view with family and close ones.

Watch here-

5) Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Amandeep Sidhu Shares BTS From Show Set

Amandeep Sidhu’s new photos are a treat for viewers, and one can also guess the upcoming drama in the show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. The latest photos on her social media show Amandeep with Sheizan Khan and Indira Krishna, who are the key characters, posing together in a scenic backdrop with Lord Hanuman’s statue. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan opened with a good TRP, securing 1.5 TVR and ranking in the top ten in the first week of the show, winning hearts.