Top 5 TV Serial News October 4: Anupamaa, Naagin 7, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Saas Bahu Aur Swaad

Today, October 4, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from new show trailers to celebrations and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Naagin 7, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Saas Bahu Aur Swaad.

1) Anupamaa’s Ishita Dixit Posts Adorable Picture With Group, Celebrates One Year Of Joining The Show

Actress Ishita Dixit, who appears as Pari in the show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, on her social media posted a photo of herself with all three other actors, Spreha Chatterjee, Varun Kasturia, and Vidushi Tiwari, who joined the show last year in October. Celebrating one year of joining the show, Ishita wrote, “Wow happy 1 year to us @rupaliganguly Thankyou for accepting us with open heart. Beyond words. Blessed.”

2) Naagin 7: These Actresses Are Likely To Join The Show

As per the latest reports by Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, actress Donal Bisht may return to the small screen but with a negative role in the upcoming Colors TV show Naagin 7. Along with her, actress Tasmeem Shaikh is also likely to play a key supporting negative role in the show. In addition, actress Shivani Tomar is also likely to appear in the show in a key role. However, no confirmation about these updates has been made.

3) Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Likely To Return To Screen

As per the latest reports, Aishwarya Khare, who rose to fame with her character Lakshmi in the show Bhagya Lakshmi, was likely to join the show Mannat, but the latest reports say that the Mannat producer Mukta Dhond is all set to bring a new show in which Aishwarya will play the female lead. No official confirmation has been made.

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga’s Rubina Dilaik Stuns In Silver Saree

For her latest photos, Rubina wore a dusky silver pre-stitched saree with a blouse, giving her a statement look. The actress wore a high-necked, nested blouse featuring delicate work, teamed with a glittery silver saree, flaunting her stunning figure. While her diamond earrings, glowing makeup, and open hairstyle complemented he smoky look, grabbing our attention.

5) Saas Bahu Aur Swaad Show Promo Released

The upcoming YouTube show Saas Bahu Aur Swaad, starring Chahat Pandey and Abhishek Malik in the leading roles, is all set to start from October 7. Ahead of the release, the trailer of the show was released. The trailer narrates a story of a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law who participate in a competition, hiding from everyone in a conservative family, creating drama, comedy, and entertainment.

