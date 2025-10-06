Top 5 TV Serial News October 6: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Itti Si Khushi, Bhagya Lakshmi, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, October 6, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from actors being cast in new shows to behind-the-scenes developments and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Itti Si Khushi, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Shares Life Update After Becoming A Father

Rohit Purohit, along with his wife, Sheena Bajaj, recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy. And simultaneously, he has been working hard due to the award function dance events and hectic shoots for the show, expressing his life update handling things after becoming a father with a post sharing behind-the-scenes glimpse with the caption, “The last month has been an eventful month for me…late nights,early mornings..nanha mehman life me aaya,dance rehearsals,award functions,no offs from shoot..and many other things….BUT i kept working on my self every day..and this is where i have reached till now..and it’s definitely not the end..it’s just a beginning…Be motivated. Keep pushing yourself. NO EXCUSES.”

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Reveals The Secret To Melt Down The Negativity

On her social media, Rupali posted a couple of photos of herself wearing a red saree in the same look from the sets of he show. In the photos, she is seen hugging a tree and flashing her big smile, spreading positivity. And with the caption, she revealed that by hugging the tree, one can melt down the negativity. Rupali’s caption says, “Hug a tree and feel all the negativity melt away

Trees , nature … this planet in all its natural glory is our biggest blessing…. Take care of it to take care of your future generations

No filter

No edit

Just beautiful natural lighting captured super quickly by @jaswirkaur and @bhosalelatika .”

3) Itti Si Khushi’s Sumbul Touqeer Health Deteriorates During Shoot

As per the reports, Itti Si Khushi actress Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently winning hearts with her performance, had to halt the shoot due to her health condition deteriorating during the shoot. While shooting for the show, the actress became a victim of low Blood Pressure, after which the shoot was stopped. However, as soon as Sumbul felt better, she resumed shooting for the show. Also, the actress is currently very fine.

4) Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Is Likely To Pair Opposite Aditya Redji

As per the media buzz, actress Aishwarya Khare is set to return to the TV screens with a new show by Malhar Content Creation. And now the latest reports reveal that the actress is likely to pair up opposite actor Aditya Redji. However, no official confirmation has been made by the actors or the production house.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Tanya And Farrhana Lock Horns, Zeishan Takes A Stand

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see Farrhana taunting Tanya for targeting her again and again, trying to remind her of her favors. Tanya makes it clear to Farrhana that she is not trying to count the favors, as that will be the last thing she will do. Zeishan also takes a stand against Farrhana for picking a fight with Tanya. Farrhana also looks blunt and tells Tanya she is aware of her truth. Will Tanya and Farrhana’s fight lead to a dramatic showdown?