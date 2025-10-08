Top 5 TV Serial News October 8: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Naagin 7, And Lakshmi Niwas

Today, October 8, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, including stars quitting shows, new actors joining, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Naagin 7, and Lakshmi Niwas.

1) Anupamaa Actress Vidushi Tiwari Bids Farewell To The Show

Actress Vidushi Tiwari, who appeared in the role of Ishaani, has not been seen in the episodes for the past few days and has reportedly quit the show due to health issues. And now, actress Akshita Vatsayan is likely to replace Vidushi to play Ishaani in the show. However, no official confirmation has been made.

2) Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Stuns In Red Salwar Suit

For the latest photos, Shraddha wore a vibrant red salwar suit embellished with sparkling golden lace work and embroidery. She styled her bridal look in a red attire and complemented her appearance with a white motif choker and earrings. With minimal makeup, an open hairstyle, and a traditional bridal touch-up, the actress looks super stunning.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Celebrates His 49th Birthday

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who was born on October 7, 1976, celebrated his 49th birthday this year. Wishing him on his special day, Tumm Se Tumm Tak co-star Niharika Chouksey posted an adorable picture of herself posing with him from Sharad’s birthday bash, and the actress wrote, “Happy birthday #sharadkelkar.”

4) Naagin 7: Manpasand Ki Shaadi Fame Akshun Mahajan Approached For The Show

Actor Akshun Mahajan, who recently appeared in the show Manpasand Ki Shaadi on Colors TV, has now been approached for the most-awaited show of 2025, Naagin 7. However, no official details have been revealed by the actor, the channel, or the producers. Actors like Namik Paul, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and others have been headlines to play the mighty role.

5) This Actress Will Play The Lead Opposite Aashay Mishra In Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

According to media reports, actress Akshita Mudgal is set to play the lead role opposite Aashay Mishra, the actor from Durga, in the Zee TV show Lakshmi Niwas, produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. However, no confirmation has been received from the channel, actor, or producers.