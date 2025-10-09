Top 5 TV Serial News October 9: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga And Bigg Boss 19

Today, October 9, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, including new launches, fashion and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga and Bigg Boss 19

1) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Shagun Sharma Talks About Her Bond With Smriti Irani

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress Shagun Sharma, who portrays the role of Paridhi, shared adorable photos with co-star Smriti Irani, showcasing a glimpse into her bond with the actress. And in the caption, she talked about her bond, and it reads, “Because We do get along @smritiiraniofficial just The utter Joy of asking silly questions believing its a good one is unreal.”

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Enjoys Vacation Blooming In Blue Dress

Palak has just left her fans spellbound with her latest dump. The actress shared new photos from her recent vacation, calling herself ‘Ocean child’. For the beach vibes, the actress wore a blooming blue slip dress that hugged her figure beautifully, highlighting her curves. The butterfly neckline, sleevless hands and the geometrical 3D pattern added a touch of elegance. Keeping it simple with minimal accessories, the actress rocked her appearance, allowing her attire to steal hearts.

3) Bhagya Lakshmi’s Maera Mishra To Celebrate First Karva Chauth This Year

On her Instagram story, Maera posted a glimpse of getting mehendi applied to her foot just a day before Karva Chauth, hinting that the actress will be celebrating the festival. This will be her first Karva Chauth as the actress tied the knot with her husband Rahul Yadav in February 2025.

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Ekta Kapoor To Grace The Show For Special Reason

Ekta Kapoor is all set to grace the Colors TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga for Diwali special episode. And with her latest social media stories that Hina Khan re-shared, we learned that the reason behind her gracing the show is for a special reason. The producer will unveil the logo of her upcoming Astro Vani App, which is an astrology app as mentioned in details in her other story. You can check below.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Malti Refuses To Work, Gaurav And Shehbaz Get Into Argument

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19, you will see, while preparing for a meal, Malti tells Farrhana that she is unable to do it but Kunickaa tells her that she has to do it. However, Malti leaves cooking and, like everyone, Gaurav takes a stand against this. Then Shehbaz comes into Malti’s support and gets into arguments with Gaurav.