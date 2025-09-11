Top 5 TV Serial News September 11: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 11, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from behind-the-scenes glimpses, glamorous photos to vacation vibes, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Opens Up On Her Current State Of Mind

YRKKH’s Samridhii Shukla posted a series of photos of herself on her Instagram handle. With the new photos, the actress opened up on her current state of mind. Posing in an open space surrounded by greenery, Samridhii flaunted her curves wearing a one-shoulder crop-top with a green bottom. Keeping it simple with minimal makeup, she looked gorgeous and expressing her feelings, she wrote, “Tropical state of mind.”

2) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, you will see Anupama gaining as her vision blurs. As Anupama gets worried, her inner self motivates her to perform no matter what, because dance is an art, and she can do it. On the other hand, Khyaati hides the eye drop she replaced. Will Anupama be able to give tough competition to Raahi with blurred vision?

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Actress Munmun Dutta Shows Her Breathtaking Side In Black Co-ord Set

Munmun shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram stories, showcasing her bold and beautiful side in a black co-ord set. The black silk shirt teamed with matching shorts flaunted her toned thighs. In the silhouette backdrop, Munmun showcased her gorgeousness, leaving her hair open while her bold black eyes and red lips gave her oh-so-breathtaking vibes.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Climbs High: Beats Udne Ki Aasha To Enter Top 5 Charts

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by LSD Studio, has now left one of the popular shows Udne Ki Aasha behind in the league to enter the top five with 1.7 TVR on her TRP chart this week. The show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Enjoys River Rafting With Co-star Megha Prasad

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kumkum Bhagya actress Pranali Rathod shared a glimpse from her recent outing with co-star Megha Prasad. On their vacation adventure, Pranali and Megha enjoyed their time river rafting. The duo smiled for the photo, showcasing their fun side during their adventure.