Top 5 TV Serial News September 12: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhinddii, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 12, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from behind-the-scenes glimpses, styling tips, new show launches, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhinddii, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Mesmerizes In Blue Saree

Surprising her fans on social media, Samridhii Shukla shared a series of photos embracing her look in a saree. This isn’t any casual look, but the actress looked mesmerizing in a plain blue saree with a matching blouse. She complemented her appearance with soft makeup and an open hairstyle, allowing her glow to make the onlookers fall in love with her beauty.

2) Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly Shares Throwback Picture Of The Shah Family

On her social media, Rupali shared a photo of the Shah family from the show Anupamaa, including all the old cast from Sudhanshu Pandey, Kedar Ashish, Muskan Bamne, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Arvind Vaidya, Ashlesha Sawant, Apara Mehta, Alpana Buch, and others, sending the viewers into nostalgia.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Crosses 4500 Episodes, Asit Modi Celebrates

On the official Instagram page of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Modi shared a video of himself celebrating the success of the show and crossing the 4500-episode mark. And in the caption, he expressed his gratitude, saying, ” From 1st Episode to 4500 Happysodes, a journey written with love & laughter.

A heartfelt thank you to our Cast, Crew, and Every Member who stood by us since day one. And above all, to our audience, you made this ride truly beautiful.”

Not just that, Asit Modi also shared the whole journey of the show while thanking each and every team member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Watch here –

4) New Show Binddii Cast Grace The Grand Launch Of The Show

For the grand launch of the show, the cast, including Krushal Ahuja, Radhika Muthukumar, Manav Gohil, and others, graced the event, posing for the camera. The launch was unique as the lead character, Radhika, was seen behind bars as the story suggests, making it interesting for the viewers. Binddii is set to premiere on September 17 at 8:30 PM.

Watch here –

5) Bigg Boss 19: This Contestant Becomes The First Eliminated Contestant Of This Season

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV reality show, is creating buzz while fans are eagerly waiting to see who gets evicted this week among the nominated contestants Mridul, Natalia, Awez, and Nagma. As per the media reports, Natalia Janoszek is the first contestant to be evicted this season. Also, there are reports that there will be a double eviction where Nagma is likely to be the second eliminated contestant.