Top 5 TV Serial News September 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Kumkum Bhagya, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 15, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from behind-the-scenes glimpses, styling tips, new show launches, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla’s After Coffee Vibe Is Hilarious

On her Instagram, Samridhii posted a reel of herself showcasing her vibe after she drinks a coffee. The video shows Abhira rolling up her sleeves after sipping the coffee, looking all ready to give back to whoever messes with her. The video text reads, “Just had coffee, now I’m trouble,” emphasizing that coffee is Samridhii’s energy booster in a hilarious way.

Watch here-

2) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Dolly Chawla Blooms In Red Bridal Lehenga

Actress Dolly embraced her look in a red bridal lehenga for her latest photoshoot. Wearing a sleeveless sparkling blouse teamed with a matching lehenga and dupatta, she looked drenched in red, while he contrasting white and green necklace gave her a royal touch, when the open hairstyle with red rose added a feminine vibe, making her look ready for the D-day.

3) Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Actress Srishti Jain Shares BTS From Shoots

On her Instagram story, Srishti posted an adorable behind-the-scenes glimpse of herself from the sets of her new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. In the image, she is seen holding an umbrella and looking into the camera, dressed in a saree in he character. She created this filmy sequence, channeling her beauty in simplicity. Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan is set to premiere on screen from September 22.

4) Kumkum Bhagya Actress Pranali Rathod Enjoys Fun Day With Actor Friend

After Kumkum Bhagya went off air, Pranali Rathod is enjoying her time. Recently, she had a fun time with her Kumkum Bhagya co-stars on a hill station vacation. However, today she stepped out in town to spend precious moments with her actor friend, Anchal Sahu, who was seen in the Colors TV show Parineeti.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek And Shehbaz Gets Nominated For The Entire Season

The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see high-voltage drama when things go wrong between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha. Both of them get into a physical fight, which lands them in trouble as Bigg Boss punishes them, nominating them for the entire season.