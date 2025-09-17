Top 5 TV Serial News September 17: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, And Kumkum Bhagya

Today, September 17, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from unknown facts to reunions and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra Shares BTS From His New Project Shoot

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from his new project. He also revealed that he is shooting for a vertical series, which is called micro-drama. The actor shared that this new concept is booming, and to complete the shoot, it takes only a few days, with shows typically lasting 90 to 120 minutes and each episode lasting 2 to 3 minutes. Karan is currently shooting for a show on Pocket TV.

See here-

2) Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Co-star Sumeet Raghavan Spills Beans On Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly And Her Habits On Set

In a recent interview with one of the popular media houses, actor Sumeet, who appeared as Sahil opposite Rupali as Monisha in the hit show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, shared an unknown fact about the actress. Sumeet revealed that Rupali is just like Monisha in real life, sharing that Rupali and Ratna Pathak Shah had to share the same changing room. He further emphasizes that the area where Ratna used to get ready was clean and tidy, while Rupali’s side was similarly like her character, Monisha. Agreeing to this, Rupali in her story said, “Haan main kabhi nahi sudharnewali @sumeetraghvan.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Mayur Vakani Opens Up On His Sister Disha Vakani’s Re-entry In The Show

In a recent interview with TOI, Mayur Vakani, who is the brother of actress Disha Vakani, who played the iconic role of Daya Ben, opens up on his sister’s re-entry in the show. Mayur was also a part of the show as Sundarlal revealed that Disha is currently playing the role of mother in her real life, and she is doing it with full dedication, as her parents taught her to fulfill her duties wholeheartedly.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Pens A Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On his Instagram, Sharad shared a photo with the Prime Minister of the country, wishing him on his 75th birthday. He wrote, “Happy 75th birthday to Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi. May your attitude and leadership continue to inspire the country. Wishing you good health and longevity.”

5) Kumkum Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Reunites With Bestie Anjumm Fakih

Shraddha and Anjumm are the best of friends. The duo appeared as sisters in the hit show Kundali Bhagya. As Shraddha, who also appeared in Kumkum Bhagya in a few episodes, shared a glimpse of her reunion with Anjumm, who was busy in Choriyan Chalu Goan. The snapshot shared by Shraddha shows her pure bond with Anjumm as they smiled for the photos, flashing their smiles.