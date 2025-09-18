Top 5 TV Serial News September 18: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, And Bigg Boss

Today, September 18, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from unknown facts to reunions and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and Bigg Boss.

1) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Completes 25 Years In Indian Television

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently ruling as Anupama in her superhit show Anupamaa, recently completed 25 years in the Indian television world. Reportedly, the actress started her journey in television in September 2000, and now it has been 25 years. The actress has won hearts with her appearance in shows from Monisha to Anupama. The actress re-shared fan edits celebrating her contributions to the entertainment world.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Embarks On Adventurous Experience, Enjoys Boat Ride

Amidst the busy schedule, Palak Sindhwani took time off to embark on a little adventurous experience. The actress traveled to a place by public transport boat, enjoying the ride. Wearing a sky blue bodycon dress, she looked gorgeous, while her pretty smile made us fall for her.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Breaks Records, Secures 4th Position In The TRP Chart

Zee TV’s new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has broken records, securing fourth position in the TRP chart. The show beat Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Udne Ki Aasha to rank in 4th position, with 1.8 TVR. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles.

4) Kumkum Bhagya’s Simran Budharup Slays In Swimsuit

Actress Simran shared a bunch of photos from her recent vacation. Wearing a green popping bikini, the actress flaunted her toned figure. And with her complementary makeup and hairstyle, she slayed her vacation look. Posing near the pool, the actress showcased her carefree side, winning hearts with her candid moments.

5) Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Chahat Pandey To Return To Screens

According to reports from Gossips TV, Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chahat Pandey is set to return to screens with Ekta Kapoor’s show. However, the new show will not air on TV but on YouTube, and actor Abhishek Malik, who was last seen in Jamai No.1 on Zee TV, will play the male lead. Confirmation about this is still awaited.