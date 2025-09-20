Top 5 TV Serial News September 20: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Bhagya Lakshmi

Today, September 20, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from personal details and fashion to buying a new home and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Bhagya Lakshmi.

1) Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Confirms Dating Rumors

Actress Adrija Roy, who is currently playing the protagonist Raahi in the Star Plus show Anupamaa, recently confirmed her dating rumours. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actress revealed that there is a special person in her, and he is not from the industry. She also emphasized that this is a new phase for her and she is taking time to understand it before telling others. She is currently focusing on her career and will speak up when the right time comes. Not just that, she added that her relationship is in its early stages and that she doesn’t want to discuss her personal life until she decides to take things further.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Embraces Bengali Look Ok Sets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Munmun shared a series of photos showcasing a glimpse from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah set. The actress expressed her happiness in dressing up in a Bengali-style saree. She shared, “Any time I am given an opportunity to showcase my bengali roots or culture, I get into it wholeheartedly. Some working stills from the set.” Munmun looks stunning in a yellow Bengali saree style with all the traditional accessories and makeup, making her look mind-blowing.

3) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Sharad Kelkar Celebrates 6 Years Of The ‘The Family Man’ Series

Sharad Kelkar, who is ruling hearts as Arya in Tumm Se Tumm Tak, on his Instagram handle shared photos from ‘The Family Man’ series with his co-star Priya Mani Raj and celebrating six years to the show he wrote, “What happened in Lonavala? “- The biggest question of 2019 .. Still intact today! 6 years of the family man.”

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Neha Kakkar Set The Stage On Fire

This weekend, popular singer Neha Kakkar joins Pati Patni Aur Panga to double the entertainment. The upcoming promo showcases Neha’s entry, ramping up the entertainment as all actresses join her on stage, dancing together to her viral song Badmaash, setting the stage ablaze.

5) Bhagya Lakshmi Fe Aishwarya Khare Buys Her New Home In Mumbai

According to the Saas Bahu Aur Saazish reports, Aishwarya Khare, known for her appearance in the show Bhagya Lakshmi as Lakshmi, has now bought a new home in Mumbai. The actress has not yet moved into her new house. Aishwarya was last seen in Zee TV’s reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.