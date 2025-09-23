Top 5 TV Serial News September 23: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga, And Bigg Boss

Today, September 23, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from debut films and fashion to new updates and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pati Patni Aur Panga, and Bigg Boss.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Garvita Sadhwani To Make Her Debut In Films

Actress Garvita Sadhwani, who rose to fame as Ruhi from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to make her debut in films. On her Instagram, she announced her upcoming project, The Great Punjab Robbery, revealing the first look poster. While in the next story she penned a gratitude note and also revealed details about her film, “shukraana, waheguru+ will need your blessings and support for my first film.

While the news sets in, please know that you guys have made it possible.”

She further added, “My heartfelt gratitude for onlyrajkundra sir saurabhthevarma sir & Acur Media for making this possible. Looking forward to be a part of this beautiful story. I can’t wait for you to see it in theatres.”

2) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Shares Adorable Pics Of Her Twin Babies In Traditional Attire

On her social media, Shraddha posted a couple of photos of her twin babies – Siya and Shaurya. Both, dressed in cute traditional attire, looked adorable. Shaurya looked cute in a dark red kurta and white dhoti, while Siya looked elegant in a red blouse and skirt. Mommy Shraddha adored the babies with a smile on her face. And as usual, one cannot get enough of these twin cuties.

3) Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Exudes Traditional Elegance In Golden Saree

For her new photoshoot, Aishwarya opted for a glamorous look in a golden six-yard saree, ditching the blouse. The simple saree, featuring intricate floral prints and a metallic shine, looks grand. However, her heavy necklace, earrings, mathapati, bangles, and overall accessories gave her regal charm, elevating her aur. With a mid-part hairstyle, bold black eyes, and shiny cheeks, Aishwarya screams ‘attention’.

4) Pati Patni Aur Panga: Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra To Make Special Appearance In The Colors Reality Show

According to reports, the IT couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are set to appear in the upcoming episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga. The duo will make a special appearance on the show, which is likely to raise the TRP. Tejasswi and Karan were also spotted in the town today on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, dressed in traditional South Indian attire, serving ‘couple’ goals.

Watch here-

5) Bigg Boss 18 Fame Chahat Pandey Reveals Characters Of Her Upcoming Web Series On YouTube

Chahat Pandey and Abhishek Malik have confirmed that the duo will be paired opposite each other for the upcoming YouTube web series in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. On his social media, Abhishek uploaded a picture of himself with Chahat, revealing the character names of their upcoming show. He wrote, “Meet Karan & Ria”.