Today, September 24, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from the announcement of the Chhoriyan Chali Gaon winner to new entries in shows, fashion, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Chhoriyaan Chali Gaon, Dhaakad Beera, and Kumkum Bhagya.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Opens Up On Her Love Life

Samridhii Shukla, who is winning hearts as Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently opened up about her love life in a recent interview with Filmibeat. When asked if the actress is seeing someone currently, the actress denied it, saying, “Not as of now. I think I’m a pretty serious person. So whoever I end up with, I’d want to eventually marry them. I take things seriously. That would be my end goal. So currently, there’s nothing like that going on.” However, she emphasized that she does want to get married, have children, and build her own world.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Enjoys Garba With Friends

On her Instagram handle, Palak Sindhwani shared glimpses from a star-studded Garba event. Wearing a white top with a red skirt, she looked gorgeous and also revealed that, in nine years, this is the first time she joined in to play Garba in Mumbai. The actress posed with actor Abhishek Nigam, social media star Orry, female gamers Payal Gaming, and others. Check the photos below.

3) Chhoriyan Chali Gaon Gets Its First Season Winner

As per the reports, actress Anita Hassanandani, who has been praised throughout the season for her performance in Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, has now won the title of the show. Although official confirmation is awaited, reports suggest that the actress has become the winner of the first season.

4) Dhaakad Beera Set To Take Leak, New Actors To Enter

Colors TV show Dhaakad Beera is set for a 12-year leap, and after the leap, the story will take an interesting turn. Not just that, the child characters will be replaced with lead actors, where Samrat’s character will be played by Gaurav Bajaj and Kishmish’s character will be played by Nikki Sharma, as reported by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Pens Birthday Wish For Co-star Shanti Anand

Taking to her Instagram handle, actress Shraddha shared a black-and-white photo of actor Shakti Anand, wishing him on his birthday, which was on September 23. Wishing the star she wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday”. And in reply, Shakti thanked Shraddha. Currently, Shakti is appearing in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 as Hemant.