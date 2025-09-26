Top 5 TV Serial News September 26: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 26, the television world has seen interesting shake-ups, from behind-the-scenes, gratitude notes to fashion, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla Turns Fiery Fairytale In Gown

On her social media, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress treated her fans with a mesmerising glimpse behind the scenes from an event. Wearing a yellow gown with a butterfly, one-shoulder fringy sleeves, delicate shine work, followed by a long layered skirt with tangerine twist around the edges, making her glam screams ‘fiery’ vibes. With sleek hair, edgy makeup, and winged eyeliner, the actress kept it subtle, allowing her attire to grab attention.

2) Anupama’s Rupali Ganguly Drops Behind-the-scenes Glimpse From Upcoming Sequence

Star Plus show Anupamaa will see an interesting twist when Anupama, with Devika and the girl gang, embarks on a holiday trip, and now the lead actress Rupali Ganguly shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the upcoming trip sequence where all the girl gang are seen sleeping on the floor, hitting nostalgia, including Jaswir Kaur, Adrija Roy, Gurpreet Kaur, Artii Birajdarr, and others.

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Palak Sindhwani Gets Off For Vacation

Amidst the festive vibes, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak took time off from the hustle of life, escaping for a vacation. The actress didn’t choose a foreign country, but she planned a vacation to explore India’s beauty. The actress jetted off to Kerala for her vacation, and now she dropped a glimpse into her peaceful vacation in the hilly region with breathtaking views, good food, and a stay.

4) Zee TV Show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan Actress Amandeep Sidhu Pens Gratitude Note For Show’s Success

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amandeep Sidhu, who is appearing in the lead role of the new show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan on Zee TV, dropped some behind-the-scenes moments from the show’s set, posing with co-star Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati, and producer Ravi Dubey. Expressing her gratitude for the good reviews she wrote, “Dil se skukriya Hume itna pyaar dene ke liye.”

5) Bigg Boss 19: New Mommy Gauahar Khan And Abhishek Malhan To Enter The Show

As per the latest media reports, ex Bigg Boss contestants Gauahar Khan and Abhishek Malhan are likely to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, reports of their entry have yet to be confirmed. However, the two will make a special appearance in the show, which is most likely to happen during Weekends.