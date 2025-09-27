Top 5 TV Serial News September 27: Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad, And Bigg Boss 19

Today, September 27, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from spoilers and vacation glimpses to fashion and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Saas Bahu Aur Swaad, and Bigg Boss 19.

1) Anupamaa Actress Adrija Roy Blooms In Floral White Saree

The gorgeous Adrija, aka Raahi from Anupamaa, turned into a divine beauty in her latest photos. She wore a white floral saree flaunting her gorgeousness. She teamed her look with a stunning, sleeveless, pearl-embellished blouse teamed with a sheer, organza white saree featuring beautiful red floral prints with green leaves, giving her dreamy vibes. With her open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and accessories, she exuded elegance.

2) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Turns Glamorous For Garba

Recently, Munmun Dutta attended a Garba event in Pune where she arrived on the stage in style. The actress exuded her glamorous side in a dark pink three-piece traditional outfit. She paired the heavily embellished blouse featuring intricate golden embroidery with a matching plain skirt and a shrug like a cape, giving her a royal vibe. However, her sleek hairstyle with maan tola and earrings complemented her overall appearance.

3) Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’s Aman Gandhi Drops Stunning Photos From Goa With Shagun Sharma

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 duo Aman Gandhi and Shagun Sharma were recently vacationing together in Goa, and now the actor dropped a stunning glimpse from the Goa trip. The duo had a great time together, from river rafting, exploring the beaches, taking selfies, walking near the shore, and more. Every picture screams fun and entertainment.

4) Saas Bahu Aur Swaad: Balaji Telefilms Announces New Show

A few days ago, Bigg Boss 18 Fame Chahat Pandey revealed that she is beginning shooting for her upcoming show with Balaji Telefilms, and now the actress has shared the name of her new show. Revealing the name, Balaji Telefilms’ official Instagram page wrote, “Swaad bhi, Secret bhi!! Lekar arahe hai ek naya show – Saas Bahu Aur Swaad!!! Coming Soon, only on Balaji Telefilms YouTube Channel.” The show stars Chahat Pandey in the lead role opposite Abhishek Malik, and Aparna Ghoshal also plays a key role.

5) Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Makes A Special Appearance, Calls Out Amaal Mallik

In the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, you will see Gauahar Khan gracing the show, who was the winner of season 7. The actress extends her support to Awez but shows him that reality that if he doesn’t speak on his muddas, the show is not for him then. Gauahar goes on to bash Amaal, calling out his behaviour and character. Gauahar calls him Dogla, sparking tension.