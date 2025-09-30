Top 5 TV Serial News September 30: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, And Lakshmi Nivas

Today, September 30, the television world has seen some interesting shake-ups, from behind-the-scenes glimpses to new entries and new shows, and more. Check out the top five TV series, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, and Lakshmi Nivas.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi Dropped Photos From Her Sister Sheetal’s Mehendi Ceremony

Shivangi Joshi is undoubtedly the coolest sister ever. The actress shared adorable glimpses from the Mehendi that are going viral right now. Embracing colorful and eye-catching tangerine outfits and set up in open natural surroundings, the Mehendi ceremony looked dreamy. Sheetal also looked pretty and super happy. Shivangi posed with her whole family, including her brother, sister, mother, and father. From dancing to the beats, showering her sister with love, to playing the dhol, Shivangi did it all. While her mehendi saying “My sister got her Mr.” was the coolest part.

Check out-

2) Anupamaa Actress Ishita Dixit Shared Fun BTS With Rupali Ganguly

On her Instagram story, Ishita posted a glimpse of herself dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire with co-star and on-screen grandmother Rupali Ganguly. The duo looked cutest in the Maharashtrian look, where Ishita penned a funny text expressing her obsession with Rupali’s expressions, “When you are obsessed with her expressions, can’t help sorry @rupaliganguly.”

3) Actor Sai Ballal To Enter Zee TV’s Tumm Se Tumm Tak

Actor Sai Ballal, who has worked in shows such as Udaan, Suman Indori, and Ghar Ek Mandir, among others, is all set to enter Zee TV’s popular show Tumm Se Tumm Tak. Produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio and starring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles, the show is set for a major twist. Recently, a mysterious man was introduced in the jail who will be Arya’s father, and Sai Ballal will play the character, as per the reports.

4) Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’s Amandeep Sidhu Drops Stunning Mirror Selfies

On her social media, Amandeep Sidhu dropped photos with the caption, “Feeling like myself after really long”. In the mirror selfie, the actress embraced her unfiltered look, wearing a green vest and matching bottom, serving aesthetic goals. However, her dewy skin and big smile made her look adorable. And in the selfies, she showcased her quirky sides, flipping her hair.

Check out-

5) Actress Pankhuri Awasthi To Lead Zee TV’s Lakshmi Nivas

Zee TV is all set for a new show, Lakshmi Nivas, by Rashmi Sharma’s Rashmi Sharma Telefilms. According to the reports, actor Aashay Mishra has been confirmed to play the male lead, while rumors suggested that Pranali Rathod might become his leading lady. However, according to the latest update, actress Pankhuri Awasthi, who was last seen in Dhaakad Beera, is reportedly set to take the female lead role in the upcoming show Lakshmi Nivasz. However, confirmation is awaited.