Top 7 TV Serial News August 25: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya And More

Today, August 25, the television world has seen interesting twists from shows’ spoilers to stars embarking on adventurous rides and more. Check out the top seven TV series news, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya and more.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rahul Sharma Aka Anshuman Pens A Heartfelt Farewell Note

On his Instagram handle, Rahul posted a big note expressing his gratitude on his farewell day. As he bid farewell to his character Anshuman, he posted a cute photo with the YRKKH team flashing big smiles. Calling farewell as the hardest part of any journey, Rahul wrote, “THANK YOU- अंशुमन. This is the hardest part of any journey to say good bye to a beautiful show, to an amazing character , to the people who gave you so much love and warmth on the set .

I never knew when i started this journey ,that ANSHUMAAN will Receive so much love and warmth not only from from the beautiful and lovely souls of our yrkkh set but also from The beloved audience

इतना सारा प्यार देने के लिए आप सबका दिल से शुक्रिया.

2) Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly’s Sweet Birthday Wish To Her Son

Rupali posted a cute video with her son Rudransh, accompanied by a funny caption, as she blesses her son, who turns 12 years old this year. In the video, Rupali is seen making her son dance with her, while his facial expression says it all that he is least interested. Her caption reads, “Subah subah ready karke jab mumma emotional blackmail karke reel banwaati hai “Rudy ka expression and inner voice

Happy Birthday to my Son shine … proudest to have this kindest soul as my son …. Blessed that u chose me as your mother …. Love u beta… forever and after

Mere Rudransh ka bday.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Raj Anadkat Expresses His Experience On His Skydiving Adventure

Recently, Raj spent an amazing time on his Georgia vacation. He did all sorts of adventurous things that he had on his bucket list. Today he posted a video sharing these feelings as he embarked on the skydiving adventure. The actor initially felt ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ but he did it and it was an ‘Amazing’ experience for him.

4) Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV’s new show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, you will see Anu impressing everyone with her idea during the meeting, which makes Arya happy, but Meera is frustrated. Arya tries to apologise to Anu for not being able to join her for dinner, but she ignores him, bridging the distance between the two.

5) Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar Indulges In Spiritual Activities

On her Instagram handle, Mughda posted a photo of herself embarking on a spiritual journey. Recently, the actress spent some spiritual days on her Vrindavan vacation. However, as it’s Monday, the actor took blessings from Lord Shiva and she embraced her spirituality in an off-white traditional attire, embracing simplicity.

6) Sony TV Pulls The Plug: Aami Dakini And Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 Axed Together

Sony Entertainment Television has left fans shocked by axing both the newly launched shows Aami Daakini and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season simultaneously. Despite having a popular starcast and a huge fan base, both shows are failing in terms of TRP ratings, leading to the sudden decision to wrap up both shows shortly. Aami Daakini stars Rachi Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj, while Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season stars Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda.

7) Mannat Actress Ayesha Singh Falls, Cancels Shoot

Actress Ayesha Singh, who is winning hearts with her appearance as Mannat in the Colors TV show Mannat, suddenly fell sick on the sets of the show, leading to the cancellation of the shoot. As per the reports, the actress is suffering from severe chest pain, which is why the shoot of Mannat has been cancelled abruptly.