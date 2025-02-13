TRP Ratings 13 February: Anupamaa And Udne Ki Aasha Are Top 2 Shows; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin And Advocate Anjali Awasthi See A Huge Drop

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 5 of 2025, 13 February 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) holds on to the No. 1 spot but drops in its TVR from 2.4 to 2.2. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) also sees a slight dip but manages to hold on to the No. 2 spot across GECs with a TVR of 2.1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) is the No. 3 show with a TVR of 2.0. Jhanak (Star Plus) and Mangal Lakshmi and Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) are the next with a TVR of 1.9.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus), for the first time since its launch, sees a big drop below the 2.0 TVR mark and has to be content with a TVR of 1.8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) secures a TVR of 1.7. Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) which opened at 1.9 TVR sees a drop and secures a TVR of 1.6.

Parineetii (Colors) is the next with a TVR of 1.5. The most shocking drop is of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) which has leaped now with a fresh cast being introduced. The show which was slotted at the No 2 position last week with a TVR of 2.3 has dropped to 1.5 TVR this week. In fact, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s (8 PM slot) lead-in drop is reflective of the drop in TVR of the show Advocate Anjali Awasthi (8.30 PM slot) too.

Colors’ shows Megha Barsenge and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav secure a TVR of 1.4. Colors’ new shows Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Ram Bhavan along with Star Plus’ Maati Se Bandhi Dor secure a TVR of 1.3. Zee TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi and Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah along with Star Plus’ Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha secure a TVR of 1.2.

Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Vasudha, Colors’ show Suman Indori and Star Plus’ new launch Pocket Mein Aasmaan secures a TVR of 1.1. Sony TV’s Indian Idol and Star Plus’ Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua secures a TVR of 1.0.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!