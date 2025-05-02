TRP Ratings 2 May: Udne Ki Aasha Tops Charts; Anupamaa Is Close 2nd

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 16 of 2025, 2 May 2025 give us just that!! Well, the cricketing fever of IPL 2025 has intensified with the run to the Playoffs on the grabs, and its repercussions can be seen in the slight dip in ratings of many shows. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) continues its dominant run and holds on to the No. 1 position with a TVR of 1.9. Anupamaa (Star Plus) comes a close second with a TVR of 1.8. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors), Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) are jointly tied with a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi sees a rise in ratings this week.

Star Plus’ Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam is the next with a TVR of 1.6. Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) falls next with a TVR of 1.5 followed by Star Plus’ Jhanak with a TVR of 1.4.

Zee TV’s Vasudha sees a remarkable rise with a TVR of 1.3. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Colors’ Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment S2 also get a TVR of 1.3. Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki and Ram Bhavan (Colors) gets TVR of 1.2.

Colors’ shows Parineetii and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav along with Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Zee TV’s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile secures a TVR of 1.1. Zee TV shows Jagriti – Ek Nayi Subah and Kumkum Bhagya along with Colors’ Megha Barsenge secure a TVR of 1.0. Kumkum Bhagya sees a slight rise.

New launch on Sony TV, Shirdi Wale Sai Bab gets a TVR of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!