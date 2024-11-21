TRP Ratings 21 November 2024: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top The Rating Chart; Anupamaa Settles as No. 2, Udne Ki Aasha Is 3rd

The Week 46 of the year 2024 has been released today, 21 November. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. The noticeable change that we observed from last week is the change in the No. 1 show. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) which hit the top position last week, secures and authorizes its top spot this week too with a growth in its TVR to 2.4 this week. Anupamaa (Star Plus) settles as the No. 2 show with 2.3 TVR. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) takes the 3rd spot with 2.2 TVR. Jhanak (Star Plus) is the next with 2.1 TVR. Advocate Anjali Awasthi and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (both Star Plus) stand together at 2.0 TVR.

Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi continues to impress!! Watch out for this show, as this has the ability to surge on!! Mangal Lakshmi moves ahead with a TVR of 1.8. Parineetii (Colors) and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) hold strong with a TVR of 1.7. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) is at 1.6 TVR, followed by Megha Barsenge and Mera Balam Thanedaar (Colors) with 1.5 TVR.

Durga (Colors) is at a TVR of 1.4 followed by Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) at 1.3. Bigg Boss and Suman Indori (Colors) have a TVR of 1.2, followed by Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV), Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV), Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV), Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha (Star Plus) at 1.1 TVR. Indian Idol (Sony TV) has a TVR of 1.0.

New shows Deewaniyat (Star Plus) opens at 0.6 TVR positioned at the 6 PM slot, while Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile (Zee TV) which is at the 9.30 PM slot opens decently well at 1.1 TVR.

Are you all satisfied with the highs and lows that your favourite shows have seen? What do you think will happen next week? The fight for the top slot is sure to see more and more twists in the coming weeks!!