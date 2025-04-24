TRP Ratings 24 April: Udne Ki Aasha And Anupamaa Share The No. 1 Spot

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 15 of 2025, 24 April 2025 give us just that!! Well, the cricketing fever of IPL 2025 has truly begun, and its repercussions can be seen in the slight dip in ratings of many shows. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) which was the only show to hold on to a TVR of 2.0 has seen a slight drop this week with a TVR of 1.9. Udne Ki Aasha takes the first spot across GECs along with Anupamaa (Star Plus) which has also gained a TVR of 1.9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) also sees a drop with a TVR of 1.7. Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar (Colors) which is the new entrant in the Top league of shows, holds on with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TVR of 1.7.

Star Plus shows Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam and Advocate Anjali Awasthi along with the Colors show Mangal Lakshmi are the next shows that follow with a TVR of 1.6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) and Jhanak (Star Plus) hold the next spot jointly with a TVR of 1.4.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 (Colors) sees a slight rise this week with a TVR of 1.3. This is followed by the Colors shows Ram Bhavan, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Mannat Har Khushi Paani Ki with a TVR of 1.2.

Zee TV shows Vasudha and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile along with the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the Colors show Parineetii have a TVR of 1.1. Megha Barsenge (Colors) has a TVR of 1.0.

Zee TV shows Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kumkum Bhagya drop to 0.9. CID (Sony TV) drops to an all-time low of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you? Let us wait and watch for more such twists in the ratings!!