TRP Ratings 3 January 2025: Udne Ki Aasha Is The Top-Rated Show; Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Advocate Anjali Awasthi Are Joint Second

The Week 52 ratings, that is the last week of the year 2024 have been released today, 3 January 2025. This is the first ratings released in the New Year. The television shows across GECs have seen their share of twists and drama reflected in their numbers. And this is how the year 2024 ended for these shows across GECs. Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus) ends the year as the Number 1 show with a TVR of 2.6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) and Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) dip a bit and hold on to the second spot with a TVR of 2.3 along with Anupamaa (Star Plus). Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) takes the third spot with a TVR of 2.1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) sees a rise and is the next to follow with a TVR of 1.9. Jhanak (Star Plus), which has seen a slide towards the end of 2024, has to be content in sharing the next spot with Mangal Lakshmi (Colors) with a TVR of 1.8.

Parineetii (Colors) secures a TVR of 1.6 followed by Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) which secures a TVR of 1.5. Maati Se Bandhi Dor (Star Plus) and Bigg Boss (Colors) are tied with 1.4 TVR. Megha Barsenge and Durga (Colors) share the honours next with a TVR of 1.3 along with Iss Ishq K Rabb Rakha (Star Plus).

Zee TV shows Kumkum Bhagya, Vasudha, Bhagya Lakshmi and Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile along with Star Plus’ Dil ko Tumse Pyaar Hua are tied with a TVR of 1.2.

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah (Zee TV), Suman Indori (Colors), Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB) and Indian Idol (Sony TV) follow next with a TVR of 1.0.

Newly launched shows Tenali Rama (Sony SAB), secures 0.9 TVR, CID 2 (Sony TV) secures 1.3 TVR, Jamai No 1 (Zee TV) secures 0.8 TVR.

Well, this is how the year 2024 ended for the TV shows across GECs. Now, we look forward to a new beginning and more competition in the year 2024. See you with the first ratings for the New Year next week!!